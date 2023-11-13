Thousands of investors increase success rate with options

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. ,The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031. According to the report published by TMR, Valuation of US$331.3 billion Projected to market in 2031. By 2023, the demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will cap at US$202.3 billion.

As health care expenditure increases, the demand for pharmaceuticals and consequently APIs also increases. Emerging markets in particular are seeing significant growth in health care expenditure.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and cancer is increasing globally. APIs are essential components in developing medicines to treat these conditions, contributing to the growing demand. The aging population is often associated with a higher incidence of health problems. As the global population continues to age, demand for pharmaceuticals to address age-related conditions will increase, leading to growth in the API market.

Technological advances and innovations in drug development are creating new and more effective drugs. This includes the development of biologics, specialty drugs, and personalized medicine, all of which are heavily dependent on APIs. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs will expand the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market during the forecast period.

Key Findings from the Market Study

By 2022, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to be Valued at US$190.1 Billion

Based on API type, synthetic segment dominated the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in terms of revenue 2020 ,

, By drug type, the branded or innovative prescription drugs segment dominates the global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market in terms of revenue. 2020 ,

, Based on application, the cardiovascular segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2020.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market. The presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, stringent regulatory standards and high prevalence of chronic diseases contribute to a significant market share. Increasing investment in research and development also accelerates growth in this sector.

Asia-Pacific is a key region for the API market, with countries like India and China playing a central role. India, in particular, is a major center of API manufacturing, supplying a significant portion of the world’s APIs. Factors such as cost-effective manufacturing, skilled workforce and large patient population drive growth in this sector.

Major Developments in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Industry

Lonza is focusing on expanding its manufacturing capabilities and global presence. It has invested in advanced manufacturing technologies and

Dr. Reddy’s has been actively involved in research and development activities to expand its API portfolio. The company has also focused on compliance with regulatory standards and strengthening its global presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is working on optimizing its manufacturing and supply chain operations. The company is also engaged in partnerships and collaborations to enhance its portfolio and improve access to key markets.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has focused research and development efforts on bringing new and generic API products to market. The company has also taken steps to strengthen its presence in emerging markets.

competitive landscape

Leading players analyzed in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) industry report include

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

sanofi

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

mylan nv

Lonza

Wuxi Apptech Co., Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Hisun USA, Inc.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

AbbVie, Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

BASF SE

Biocon Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cambrex Corporation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Key Segments

Manufacturer Type

in house manufacturing

contract manufacturing

type of medicine

Branded or innovative prescription drugs

generic prescription drugs

Over-the-counter (OTC) medications

API type

artificial

organic

plant extract

Application

anti infectious

cardiovascular

neurological

metabolic disorders

respiration

oncology

Other

end user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

cross

CMO

Other

Area

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

