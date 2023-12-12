Active addresses on Litecoin reach new all-time high 4 months after LTC halving: Report

Litecoin has recently seen a surge in network activity, with its active addresses reaching an all-time high.

The number of active addresses on the Litecoin network exceeded 1.4 million on December 8, 2023, according to a tweet by blockchain data analysis platform IntoTheBlock.

The number of active Litecoin addresses is growing rapidly, reaching a new all-time high of over 1.4 million addresses on December 8th! pic.twitter.com/HgiJ9cCDdq -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 11 December 2023

Litecoin has seen an increase in network activity

The latest surge in Litecoin active addresses comes less than a month after reaching their six-month high. cryptopotato In mid-November it was reported that active addresses on the network had increased to 979,550, breaking the previous record of 719,300 set in May.

The huge increase in active Litecoin addresses can be attributed to the LTC-20 token standard, which is built on top of the Litecoin Ordinals protocol. It is a branch of Bitcoin’s BRC-20 standard, which the community sees as an experiment to demonstrate that users can create off-chain balance positions with shards. The standard was launched to create an alternative token on the Litecoin network.

In addition to the increase in active addresses, Litecoin wallets with balances have also reached new highs, registering an increase of over 40% year-on-year. Additionally, the number of transactions on the network rose to an all-time high of 1.09 million on November 14, surpassing even Bitcoin’s, which stood at about 523,284.

On December 8, Litecoin transactions overtook Bitcoin and reached 846,561, while the latter remained around 411,321.

LTC’s latest surge

While Litecoin has seen an increase in network activity, its native token, LTC, has trended upward along with the crypto market. The crypto asset joined Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins in the rally over the weekend, reaching the $77 mark on Dec. 10 before falling 7% to its current valuation of $72.45, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Notably, LTC’s latest increase is its first major increase since Litecoin’s third halving event in early August. The halving, which occurs every four years, reduced the block reward for Litecoin miners from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC.

Historically, halving events drive up the prices of affected assets, as was seen in the case of BTC three times in a row. However, the case for Litecoin has mostly been the opposite. A fall in LTC was seen at the last halving, hours after the incident.

