Actar Biotech completes patient recruitment on schedule for its Phase 2/3 study in stroke

The ActiSave study evaluating glenzoximab has randomized 438 stroke patients in the United States, Europe, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

Confirmation of clinical results communication for Q2 2024

Paris, France, November 07, 2023 – 08:00 CET – Acticor Biotech (FR0014005OJ5 – ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzoximab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, today announced its approval of the Activa Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS). Declares timely completion of nomination. ,

Gilles Avenard, General Manager of Acticor BiotechDeclares: «We are pleased to have completed the enrollment of our clinical study evaluating the efficacy of glenzosimab in 438 stroke patients exactly on schedule. We look forward to sharing the results of this world-class study in the second quarter of 2024.” This achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver an innovative medicine for the treatment of cardiac emergencies, which grows stronger as we move forward at each milestone of the development plan implementation. ,

Adeline Meilhoc, Head of Global Clinical Development at Acticor Biotech, says: « We express our heartfelt gratitude to the patients and their families, as well as the medical teams of nearly 70 clinical centers around the world for supporting this extraordinary study. The speed of recruitment and the quality of the data fill us with immense pride for our dedicated project teams, who were able to stay the course despite the medical emergency and the constraints associated with conducting a trial in an international context. All have already expressed their desire to participate in the development of glenzoximab in future trials. ,

ACTISAVE (NCT05070260) is an international, adaptive, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2/3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of glenzocimab used in combination with standard of care. Evaluates. Thrombolysis+/-thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke). Deployed in the United States, Europe, Israel, and the United Kingdom, ACTISAVE has enrolled 438 patients, approximately 40% of whom underwent mechanical thrombectomy.

As a reminder, after consultation with the European (EMA) and American (FDA) regulatory agencies, and in agreement with the ActiSave Scientific Committee, Actar Biotech decided in September 2023 Changing the main endpoint of the study while maintaining only a single endpoint, namely the reduction in the number of patients dying or suffering severe disability as a result of AIS (mRS score 4-6 at 90 days).

As previously announced, Phase 2/3 clinical results are expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Based on these results and recommendations from international experts in stroke, Acticor Biotech plans to consult again with the EMA and FDA in 2024 to confirm that the Phase 3 design is eligible for final registration in both Europe and the United States. which is envisaged till 2028. latest.

About Acticor Biotech

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which aims to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

The positive results of the Phase 1b/2a study, Actemis, confirmed the safety profile of glenzosimab and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzosimab-treated group of stroke patients. The efficacy of glenzosimab is now being analyzed in the international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, with clinical results expected in the second quarter of 2024.

In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted “Prime” status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzoximab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and achieve prompt communication with regulatory authorities.

Actar Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanem Pharmaceutics, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago and Armesa Foundation). ALACT Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 – ALACT).

For more information, visit www.acticor-biotech.com

