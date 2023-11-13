SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global acrylic fiber market could surpass a valuation of US$7.1 billion by 2032, according to latest report Global Market Insights Inc. By

According to the report, increasing demand for acrylic fibers due to their excellent thermal insulation and durability properties will drive business growth in 2023-2032. Additionally, the increasing focus on lightweight materials in the automotive sector will further promote the adoption of acrylic fibers, as they provide a lightweight alternative to traditional materials without compromising performance and functionality. As a result, the use of acrylic fiber in automobiles has been steadily increasing over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue as demand for automobiles continues to grow globally, especially in emerging economies.

The upholstery segment is likely to gain substantial share in the acrylic fiber market by 2032 due to the superior properties including durability, stain resistance and softness associated with acrylic fibers. Acrylic fibers are known for their vibrant colors, softness, and resistance to fading and mildew. They offer the look and feel of natural wool, but with added durability, making them a popular choice for upholstery fabric. Additionally, acrylic fibers are more economical than some natural fibers, providing a cost-effective option for upholstering furniture and interior decoration, thus making them widely adopted in the upholstery industry.

The automotive industry is likely to contribute decently to the acrylic fiber market size during 2023-2032 due to the increasing application of acrylic fiber in car interiors. Acrylic fibers are prized for their excellent UV resistance, color fastness, and resistance to moisture and mildew, making them ideal for automotive upholstery and carpet. These fibers provide durability and longevity even in challenging environments, contributing to the growing preference of acrylic materials in the automotive sector as they enhance the aesthetics and longevity of interior components.

The Asia-Pacific acrylic fiber market will register significant expansion from 2023 to 2032. In line with growing consumer demand for affordable, high-quality synthetic textiles, the expansion of the regional textile and apparel manufacturing sector has driven demand for acrylic fibers. Additionally, the versatility of acrylic fibers, their ease of dyeing, and their ability to mimic the properties of natural fibers such as wool make them highly desirable. Asia Pacific’s cost-effective production capabilities and increased focus on textile exports will drive industry growth.

Major players in the acrylic fiber market include Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso, Mondi PLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., South African Pulp and Paper Industries, ITC Ltd., OG Holding Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and International Paper Group. among others. These players are adopting innovative approaches to strengthen their presence in the market. Their primary focus is on establishing strategic alliances, launching new products and commercializing them. Furthermore, they allocate significant resources to research and development, aiming to introduce groundbreaking products that will enhance their revenue potential.

For example, in 2023, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. revealed its plans to form a manufacturing and sales subsidiary in Hungary focused on CMC (carboxymethyl cellulose) in the production of anodes for lithium-ion batteries (LiB). A major component used is. ) are used in electric vehicles (EVs). The move is part of the company’s strategy to expand and integrate its supply chain operations within the rapidly growing European market.

