AcreTrader Expands Farmland Investment Options with Broker-Dealer Registration

Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — acre merchant The platform provides investors access to the farmland asset class and provides a platform for farmers to grow their businesses, responding to the growing demand for alternatives by introducing new vehicles for farmland investment. While AcreTrader has historically built relationships with well-known farmers and industry managers, its subsidiary AcreTrader Financial, LLC (AcreTrader Financial), recently registered as a broker-dealer in early 2023, has expanded its services to The scope has been expanded considerably. This expansion allows AcreTrader Financial to partner with leading agriculture-focused institutions such as FBN Finance, Peoples Company and Strongwater Viticultural Investments, providing investors with exclusive opportunities and access.

Offering structures such as farm options, 1031 exchanges, Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs), and properties with sustainable farming practices as well as vertically integrated vineyards were available to accredited investors on the AcreTrader platform in 2023.

Among the innovative deal structures offered on the AcreTrader platform are two “Farm Options” offerings, sponsored by FBN Finance, LLC, a division of the Farmers Business Network (FBN), whose mission is to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world. Have to provide. These offerings enable investors to participate in the potential value of off-market farms at a discount to fair market value, providing farmers with an innovative source of financing. AcreTrader Financial listed two farm option offerings, both of which achieved rapid full funding on the platform.

For investors seeking access to 1031 exchange-eligible funds, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) offer a strategic opportunity to invest in the farmland asset class. Specifically, the platform currently features DST: Central Washington Farmland Trust, sponsored by The People’s Company affiliate DST Farmland, LLC, which is Section 1031 Exchange eligible upon entering and exiting the ownership structure.

For investors who are interested in investing in agricultural land where the focus is on sustainability in the underlying farms, the AcreTrader platform offers offers where sponsors and farmers focus on farming responsibly and sustainably . For example, at Braggadocio Farm, which was funded in August, the tenant, Steve McCaskell, has a long-term commitment to sustainability, focusing on all aspects of the property from water use to soil conservation. AgriCapture Standard. Additionally, Templeton Preserve Vineyards, sponsored by the Strongwater Viticultural Investment Team, is currently on the platform, located in the Paso Robles AVA with an on-site winery and is SIP certified ,

To learn more, visit AcreTrader.com.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader empowers clients to analyze and invest in land using advanced technology, data and expertise. AcreTrader Financial, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, offers accredited investors access to investments in farmland through its platform. For more information, including our terms of use, privacy policy and risk factors, please visit acretrader.com.

Securities offered through AckerTrader Financial, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Investors are buying shares in an entity that will buy a farm but are not buying the actual acreage of the farm directly.

AcreTrader Financial, LLC is not affiliated with FBN Finance, FBN, DST Farmland, The People’s Company, or Strongwater Viticultural Investments.

Alternative investments are considered speculative, involve a high degree of risk, including complete loss of principal, and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about the risks of investing in farmland and the nature of the asset class by looking at our common risk factors. Investments are illiquid, not listed on an exchange, and are not short-term investments. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment decisions should be made based on the investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with your financial or tax professional. Agricultural land investments are also subject to additional risks, including volatility in commodity prices, weather events or disease that may damage crops and many other operational factors. Delivery is not guaranteed. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

Source: www.bing.com