ACGME announces new round of funding for resident and fellow-led projects through Back to Bedside initiative

Chicago, IL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) has announced its request for grant proposals for the 2024-2026 cycle of Back to the Bedside, which empowers residents Is an initiative created for. Fellows must lead and develop transformative and innovative projects to foster meaning and enjoyment in their work and enhance relationships with their patients. Award winners will join a Learning Collaborative that meets during the two-year award period where they will receive guidance and education from ACGME to develop the skills necessary for project management and implementation. These interactive gatherings also provide opportunities for networking and collaboration with other award winners and ACGME leaders.

Since its founding in 2018, Back to Bedside has funded over 80 projects. Accepted project proposals span specialties and locations, with the ultimate goal of improving clinical learning environments in equitable and impactful ways and with lessons that can be disseminated widely and solutions that can be widely implemented. can be applied.

In its fourth funding cycle, Back to Bedside has two options for applicants to consider: Open Innovation proposals and, new this year, Project in a Box – Focused Innovation proposals.

The Open Innovation Option aims to provide flexibility for new proposals. Resident and fellow-developed and led, innovative, grassroots strategies to improve, promote, or develop meaning in the clinical learning environment by increasing opportunities to build rapport with ACGME patients and improve physician-patient relationships Seeks proposals for.

The New Project in a Box – Focused Innovation option aims to reduce barriers to project success by offering residents and fellows of all specialties a successful project example to use as inspiration for further innovation. ACGME is seeking project proposals that build on the successful Cycle 1 project, the “Resident Trading Card Program”, which includes resident cards similar to baseball cards that residents can use to introduce themselves to patients and exchange information with each other. Used to exchange who they are. Successful projects in the box proposals will include a tangible item given to the patient, such as a memento, token, or any imaginative item intended to foster a connection between the patient and resident/partner.

Project proposals are due by April 22, 2024,

Examples of past projects have focused on enhancing the patient-physician relationship by engaging patients in a deeper understanding of their care through education; participating in art projects or other activities together; reducing communication barriers; and sharing personal photos, mementos, or details that create a better understanding of both the patient and the physician. View projects funded from the 2022-2024 award cycle.

To submit a proposal, visit the Back to Bedside page on the ACGME website.

ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of 13,066 residency and fellowship programs and the 886 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 160,000 residents and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The mission of ACGME is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of the education of resident and fellow physicians through advancements in accreditation and education.

