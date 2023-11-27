Acet.Finance Announces +150,000 Token Airdrop for Stackers

LONDON, UK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asset.Finance, a leading staking platform, has unveiled an exciting token airdrop program aimed at rewarding its early stakers. This initiative is a testament to Acet.Finance’s commitment to its community and its vision to build a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem.

As part of this community-focused program, Acet.Finance will distribute a total of +150,000 tokens to its community members. The project’s pseudonymous founder made the announcement today, marking an important milestone in Acet.Finance’s journey.

Starting this Friday, November 24; The first phase of the airdrop program will begin, in which over +150 0000 Asset.Finance tokens will be issued to eligible users. To qualify for this phase, users must join Esit’s Telegram and Twitter communities, as well as stake a minimum of $500 worth of Esit in Esit.Finance’s new staking pool. Currently the AP of the pool is very high at +678%.

The snapshot taken on November 27th will include the wallets that are eligible for this airdrop. Importantly, the airdrop offers different levels of rewards based on the amount deposited on the staking pool, giving users the opportunity to be recognized for their active participation.

Future Steps: Expansion of Awards

The Acet.Finance team has clarified that future airdrop rounds will cater to new users, ensuring that the community continues to grow and thrive. This commitment to ongoing rewards reflects Acet.Finance’s dedication to building a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem.

About asset.finance

Acet.Finance is a secure yield farming platform with stable rewards. The platform was developed by a group of pseudonymous developers in October 2021 and has since gained prominence in yield farming communities. For more information about Acet.Finance and the retrospective airdrop program, please visit https://bit.ly/acetairdrop.

