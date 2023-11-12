Ace Venture Capitalist: 12 of Serena Williams' Top Investments wealth of geeks

A few years ago, Serena Williams was inspired to launch her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, after learning at a JPMorgan Chase conference that women only receive about 2% of all venture capital (VC) funding. .

Currently, 78% of Serena Ventures’ portfolio consists of companies led by women and people of color. Bringing his “champion’s mentality” to investment decisions, the tennis legend now writes extensive checks, as was his pledge at the Morgan-inspired conference. Below are a dozen of his investments.

1. Nome

Image credit: Noam.

The Noom app is subscription-based and tracks a user’s food intake and exercise routine. The profession is famous for its emphasis on mental health and behavior modification. The app was launched in 2008, eight years after it was formed by friends Artem Petakov and Seju Jeong. 2019 saw a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to launch one year of free access to Noom for people using the diabetes drug Saxenda. Noom made $400 million in revenue in 2020. According to the company, as of April 2021, 2,700 of its 3,000 employees are coaches.

2. billy

Image credit: billy.

Founded in 2017 and based in New York, Billie is a wellness firm that sells body care items and shaving tools. Billie is dedicated to creating accessories designed to give women daily self-care from head to toe. Billie believes that women should not be treated like second-class citizens when it comes to shaving and should be able to get a good shave without paying extra, thus eliminating the pink tax. Needed For under $20, they sell items like body lotion, shaving cream, and razors.

3. banza

Image Credit: Banza.

The production of pasta products is the primary thrust of Banja’s food manufacturing business. One of its initial offerings is pasta made from chickpeas. The company aims to increase access to nutritious food. Eight thousand retailers sell its products, including Whole Foods, Kroger and Target. Banza has received endorsements from The New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, Good Morning America, Today, and Time Magazine, where it was recognized as one of the 25 best inventions of the year. Detroit, Michigan, is home to the headquarters of Banza, which was founded in 2014.

4. tinted

Image credit: HUED.

Frustration with the lack of access and opportunities for Black and Latinx communities inspired Kimberly Wilson, senior editor at Essence Magazine, to found Hud in 2018. It is a platform that connects patients to various healthcare providers, broadening the patient-doctor relationship. Its primary goal is to leverage data, outreach, and education to improve the quality of care provided to Black and Latinx communities. By 2023, the community-focused digital curriculum will educate and train 50,000 medical professionals.

5. Infinite objects

Image Credit: Infinite Objects.

In 2018, Joe Saavedra founded this business to create Web3 connections to digital content backed by blockchain assets and tangible collectibles. video print, It prints video so everything from intimate moments to art, entertainment, games, and NFTs can be enjoyed on the web and off the web as beautiful, permanently treated, immutable design objects.

6. Daily Harvest

Image Credit: Daily Harvest.

First launched in 2015, healthy frozen foods can be ordered through Daily Harvest. This customer-centric platform offers subscription-based food delivery services. It offers nutritionist-crafted dishes and drinks, such as smoothies, soups, bowls, lattes and a selection of breakfasts. The company uses a visionary supply chain and data science to create food together with its consumers. It also uses strong technology and direct-farmer relationships to deliver food to market in a highly optimized and quick manner.

7. Club House

Image Credit: Clubhouse.

Users of audio-based social app Clubhouse can participate in group discussions. It presents itself as a place where users can communicate with people they follow at any time by going online or stopping by to hear what others are talking about. It is designed as a casual, drop-in audio conversation space for friends and other engaging individuals around the world. Clubhouse, which was founded in 2020 and gained immense popularity in 2021, is backed by 16 investors and has raised $110 million in capital.

8. our

Image Credit: Ours.

Ours describes itself as “modern” couples and premarital therapy. It offers content-based sessions that are hosted by live, virtual counseling sessions. In a release announcing her investment, Williams commented that relationships, which she emphasizes dramatically in her personal life, are the most important component in determining our general health and well-being.

9. Tonal

Image credit: Tonal.

Tonal, founded in 2015 by Eli Oradi and headquartered in San Francisco, California, offers a high-tech home gym experience by integrating artificial intelligence with professional coaching guidance. Their fitness equipment, designed to be wall mounted, offers customized personalized workout routines to build muscle, maintain strength or enhance athletic performance. In addition to customized rules, Tonal offers users access to live-recorded classes led by experienced instructors.

10. Masterclass

Image Credit: Masterclass.

MasterClass is a virtual learning hub that connects learners with renowned experts in various fields. The platform features a variety of classes taught by leaders in their respective industries, such as Alicia Keys on songwriting, Bill Nye on science, and former President Bill Clinton on inclusive leadership. Access to this wealth of knowledge starts at a monthly subscription price of $15.

Launched in 2015 with an initial investment of $4.5 million, MasterClass has secured an additional $1.9 million in two seed funding rounds. The platform expanded in 2017, adding twelve new classes and listing three new trainers. However, in June 2022, the company cut its workforce by 20%, attributing the decision to the challenging macroeconomic conditions at the time.

11. Loli

Image Credit: Lolly.

Leading rewards provider Lolli offers customers free cash and Bitcoin incentives at over 25,000 high-end online and in-store retailers, including Microsoft, Adidas, Ulta, Kroger, and more. The company was founded in 2018 to increase access to Bitcoin for everyone. Retailers pay Lolly to increase purchases.

Lolli splits that revenue with users by depositing rewards in the form of cash or Bitcoin into their wallet on Lolli.com. More than $20 million has been raised for Lolli, and Reddit co-founder and Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has invested in the company through his venture fund, 776.

12. Impossible Food

Image Credit: Impossible Foods.

The simple question that inspired the founding of Impossible Foods, a business creating plant-based meat alternatives, was “Why does meat taste like meat?” The Impossible Burger, the company’s flagship offering, was introduced in July 2016 as a plant-based alternative to beef burgers. Patrick O. Brown founded it in 2011, and through testing, they were able to identify the exact ingredients that could mimic eating meat without actually consuming it.

The business has raised $1.3 billion in capital across 12 tranches. The company raised an additional $200 million in August 2020 through an internal fundraising round led by existing investor Coatue.

Source: (Serena Ventures).

Amaka Chukwuma is a freelance content writer with a BA in Linguistics. As a result of her insatiable curiosity, she writes in various B2C and B2B areas. However, his favorite subject is the financial, health and technology sectors. She has contributed to publications such as Buttonwood Tree and FinanceBuzz in the past and currently writes for Wealth of Geeks.

Source: wealthofgeeks.com