Accused Estonian crypto fraudsters cannot be extradited to the US

A circuit court in Estonia overturned a previous ruling that allowed the extradition of two Estonian citizens to the United States on charges of cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering.

According to the court, the Estonian government did not consider certain circumstances before agreeing to the extradition of the individuals involved in the case.

New court decision revokes extradition approval

Ivan Turogin and Sergei Potapenko, who ran a virtual currency mining business called Hashflare, had their appeal approved to stop extradition to the United States. The Tallin Circuit Court canceled the extradition because the government did not investigate nor verify the conditions of the US detention facility.

Turogin and Potapenko were arrested in Estonia in November 2022 for allegedly running a fraudulent crypto service that resulted in users losing $575 million.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the two men allegedly asked victims to purchase equipment mining contracts for Hashflare and also urged them to invest in a crypto bank called Polybius, which promised to pay dividends to investors. Was.

However, investigation revealed that the mining contracts were fraudulent, while Polybius was not a bank and paid no dividends. Instead, the DOJ said Turoguin and Potapenko ran a Ponzi scheme, defrauding “hundreds of thousands of victims” between 2015 and 2019.

“The size and scope of the alleged scheme is truly astonishing. These defendants took advantage of both the attraction of cryptocurrencies and the mystery surrounding cryptocurrency mining to carry out a massive Ponzi scheme.

Moreover, the duo allegedly laundered the proceeds of their ill-gotten wealth through fake companies to buy luxury cars and real estate.

Suspects to receive $114,000 in restitution

Following the arrest of the Hashflare co-founders, the US government sought to extradite the Estonian citizens to the United States. However, the latest development may prevent the handover from taking place.

“In short, the respondent had failed to take into account certain important circumstances when assessing the proportionality of the extradition of the appellants. With this, a significant error in judgment was made, which could lead to a fundamentally wrong decision. The investigative responsibility referred to and the important circumstances considered cannot be taken over by the administrative court rather than by the administrative authority.

Meanwhile, the Circuit Court fined the Estonian government 46,365.30 euros ($50,809.65) and 50,710 euros ($55,531) to cover Turogin and Potapenko’s expenses.

Additionally, the families of Turogin and Potapenko will receive reimbursement of 4,080 euros (~$4,500) and 3,000 euros (~$330), respectively. The Circuit Court’s decision can be appealed until December 11, 2023.

