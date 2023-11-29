Accounting organizations and firms are planning to attend or contribute research to the UN COP28 climate change conference in Dubai this week.

The leadership of the International Sustainability Standards Board, including Chair Emmanuel Faber and Vice Chairs Sue Lloyd and Jingdong Hua, intend to discuss the importance of global action and a common, global understanding of sustainability risks at a conference starting on Thursday. opportunity. They will talk about the work that the ISSB is doing to help jurisdictions with its regulatory roadmap and capacity building initiatives for companies and investors as they work to implement the ISSB. recently unveiled Sustainability and Climate Disclosure Standards.

Another group, Accounting for Sustainability, is organizing a three-day A4S Global Summit until the Wednesday before COP28, bringing together chairmen, CEOs, CFOs and other finance leaders from some of the world’s largest businesses, insurers, pension funds, accounting bodies. Being brought together. Investor organization. A4S was originally founded by King Charles when he was Prince of Wales.

“We are already experiencing the devastating impacts of a warming planet, with temperatures in 2023 set to exceed previous records,” Jessica Fries, executive chair of A4S, said in a statement. “We all have a duty – and urgency – to act, redouble our efforts and leverage the power of finance and accounting to make sustainable decisions for the benefit of all.”

Ahead of COP28, Deloitte issued a report Tuesday found that achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 would require an annual global investment of $5 trillion to $7 trillion in the energy sector. However, the world currently invests less than $2 trillion each year on transformation, far short of the financing needed to move the world forward to meet the UN goals. The report calls on governments, financial institutions to jointly develop ways to reduce risks from green projects by mobilizing private investment and developing low-cost finance solutions to help achieve economic growth and climate neutrality, especially in emerging economies. Pointing to the need for institutions and investors.

“Just as we are constantly developing solutions and technologies for rapid decarbonization, we need to overcome financial barriers to accelerate just energy transitions, especially in developing economies,” said Jennifer Steinman, Deloitte Global Sustainability and Climate Practice Leader. Definite steps should be taken for this.” in a statement. “Decisive and coordinated policy support and hands-on action across the global finance ecosystem is critical to guide investment towards green projects and support the development of sustainable economies.”

