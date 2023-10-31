Accounting experts must know inheritance tax tips

Inheritance Tax Tips. Photo: Scott Graham on Unsplash

As the intricacies of inheritance tax become increasingly difficult for families across the UK, David Adam, owner of renowned expert and accountant Glasgow, provides invaluable insight and top tips for navigating this complex area.

With a passion for simplifying the complexities of financial matters and decades of experience serving the Glasgow community, Adam’s advice is both trusted and sought after.

David Adam’s top inheritance tax tips:

use annual discount: Each year, individuals can give away up to £3,000 without adding to the value of their estate. Any unused exemption from the previous year can be carried forward, but only for one year. gift from income: Regular gifts given from after-tax income, which do not reduce your standard of living, may qualify as ‘ordinary expenses out of income’ and be free from inheritance tax. potentially exempt transfers: Gifts given more than seven years before your death generally do not count towards the value of your estate for inheritance tax purposes. Consider Life Insurance: A life insurance policy, when written into trust, does not form part of the estate and can be used to cover any inheritance tax bill. Leave a legacy to charity: If you leave at least 10% of your “net estate” to a charity, this can reduce the rate at which inheritance tax is charged from 40% to 36%. Seek out expertise on trusts: Trusts can be a beneficial way of controlling where your assets go after you die, as well as saving on inheritance tax. Talk to a professional to make sure the trust setup is appropriate for your circumstances. Review your will regularly:Life changes and so do tax rules. Regularly reviewing and updating your will ensures that it is in line with both your current wishes and the latest tax guidelines.

David Adam comments, “Inheritance tax can seem daunting, but with the right planning, families can ensure that their hard-earned wealth is transferred in the most efficient way.”

