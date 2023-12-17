Accountancy body ICAEW is being criticized for lack of diversity

Under criticism: The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales has been criticized for ‘not doing enough’ when it comes to its top ranks.

A top accountancy body is under criticism for failing to appoint black and minority ethnic directors to its board.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, one of the industry’s most prestigious professional bodies, has been criticized for ‘not doing enough’ when it comes to its top ranks.

The controversy comes after the organization’s biggest auditors were blamed for not detecting problems at companies that went bankrupt.

Despite the fact that the institute’s boards are dominated by white directors, a third of employees at the big four accounting groups – PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY – come from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

The proportion of non-white partners and senior managers at the top of those firms is lower.

In recent years the accounting profession has successfully recruited more people from diverse backgrounds. But two senior accountancy professors from Asian backgrounds told The Mail on Sunday that the organization is failing to appoint black and minority ethnic candidates to its upper levels.

Atul Shah, professor of accounting at City University, said: ‘ICAEW is not doing enough to fix this issue. At best it is a box-ticking exercise.’

Critics say many non-white apprentices entering the profession are struggling to get ahead.

Labor colleague and professor of accounting at the University of Essex, Prem Sikka, said some young accountants from black and ethnic minority backgrounds set up their own firms to avoid discrimination.

‘I have heard from many of my former students that there was no opportunity for advancement,’ he said. ‘The only way for them to move forward was to get out.’

An ICAEW spokesperson said: ‘Ensuring the chartered accountancy profession reflects the communities it serves is a key part of our ten-year strategy.

‘We are working hard to increase access to the profession, promote social mobility and give members the tools they need to encourage an inclusive profession, and this will continue to be a priority.’

Allegations that ethnic minorities have been harmed came after a series of scandals over the audits of companies that later collapsed.

PwC and EY, which audited retail chain Wilko, were questioned by MPs last month following allegations that they did not do enough to investigate its finances before it closed.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk