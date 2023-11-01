According to Newzoo, TikTok study, only 2.5% of 2022 PC games hit 50K players

GamesBeat Next’s on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you may have missed. watch now

The PC and console game market is more crowded than ever, according to a new study from TikTok and Newzoo. New games entering the $95.2 billion PC and console games market are having a harder time reaching players than fan-favorite franchises.

The number of PC releases has increased dramatically each year according to SteamDB data. In 2022, 12,690 games launched on Steam, growing an average of about 13% each year since 2017.

However, finding an audience for sports is harder than ever. According to Newzoo’s Game Performance Monitor, only 307 PC games and 153 console titles released in 2022 reached more than 50,000 lifetime players. That’s down 50% for PC and 42% for console over the same five-year period. Some of this decline is the result of gamers having more time to try out older releases, although most games get the majority of their audience at launch.

“We are seeing that it is very difficult to reach the first 50,000 players and it is also very difficult to retain them. Competition in this market is fierce,” said Assaf Sagi, TikTok’s head of global gaming. “There is a lot of stability in the console market, but supply issues due to COVID have made it impossible for many people to get new consoles.”

Franchises are tough for young fans

All of the top 20 titles of 2022 by monthly active users (MAU) were live service games, which makes sense given the business model. More importantly, 90% of this list came before 2022, showing how difficult it is to keep players engaged. Additionally, both titles releasing in 2022 that made the list – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II/Warzone 2.0 and FIFA 23 – are known for annual releases. In fact, only two games released in 2020 – Fall Guys and Valorant – were not from established franchises.

The dominance of familiar franchises isn’t slowing down in 2023. From January to May, the only new game to make the top 20 by MAU was Hogwarts Legacy.

While the title itself was new, setting the game in the Harry Potter universe clearly helped players try the game out. “We are seeing many game companies bringing in IP because it helps with initial marketing, but the quality of the game and launch is what matters. We find that when launches on TikTok do well, there is some correlation to the success of the game,” Saegi said.

Overall, this data suggests that gamers are sticking to their favorite games rather than trying out new titles. Publishers have their work cut out for them when it comes to convincing players to try something new, partly because gamers, especially younger generations, are increasingly building communities through games.

According to data from Newzoo, Gen Z and Millennials are connecting through esports, online communities, conferences and more. Young gamers – 45% of Gen Z and 37% of Millennials – engage with games beyond just playing and watching gaming content. That means shopping, with three out of four Gen Z and Millennial gamers spending on games – though this also includes spending on mobile games in addition to PC and console.

Breaking into a crowded market with TikTok

TikTok is establishing itself as the preferred destination to reach gaming audiences. Today, gaming content has been viewed 3.6 trillion times on the platform, with 50% of viewers watching gaming content.

TikTok also worked with Materialize to highlight how the platform handles search for PC and console games. According to a study of 1,166 US and UK PC and console gamers who use TikTok, 76% play on these platforms at least weekly.

Pre-release is important for publishers to find and build an audience for PC and console titles. Nearly four out of five players plan to purchase their own PCs and consoles. Additionally, 62% of new game searches occur before the game is released.

TikTok’s research shows that gamers on the platform are a higher-value audience than peers outside the platform. When gamers engage with a title on TikTok before release, they spend 1.8x more than gamers where TikTok was not part of their discovery journey.

Rema Vasan, Head of Global Gaming Business Marketing, said, “Because of the nature of the platform and democratization of content, we can really help brands and marketers become a memorable part of the gaming experience, whether you’re an indie brand or an established Be.” TIC Toc.

Wasson pointed to several examples of indie titles finding an audience on the platform. Cosmic horror fishing game Dredge sold more than 1 million units since its March launch. #Dredge has over 163 million views, although the tag is not game specific. Similarly, battle royale BattleBit Remastered has sold nearly 3 million units after garnering over 148 million views on TikTok.

After a crazy October and the upcoming holidays, publishers need every tool possible to attract fans. TikTok already has tools in place for gaming companies large and small to help them develop effective content and find the right audience.

