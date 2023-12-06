According to Jamie Dimon, only criminals actually use Bitcoin

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday attacked Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, suggesting that they are only useful to criminals and could even be banned.

“If I were the government, I would shut it down,” Dimon said of the crypto industry during remarks on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Bitcoin, banks and crime

Dimon was one of several CEOs of the eight largest U.S. banks to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday at a hearing related to annual oversight of Wall Street firms.

His comments were in response to a question from Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a notorious congressional crypto skeptic, who asked why crypto “has become such an attractive financial tool for terrorists, drug traffickers and rogue states.”

“I have always been deeply opposed to crypto, Bitcoin, etc.,” Dimon replied. “The only right use case for this is [for] Criminals – drug traffickers, anti-money laundering, tax avoidance… and that’s a use case.”

The CEO argued that crypto is useful for these purposes because it is “somewhat anonymous,” offers instant transactions, and naturally bypasses all restrictions of government-regulated banking institutions, including anti- Are subject to anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and sanctions laws.

Senator Warren urged Congress to update existing banking regulations to impose anti-money laundering rules on crypto companies, to which several other banking CEOs agreed. It marked a rare point of solidarity between Warren and the executives, who have historically been known as harsh critics of the banking industry.

Dimon’s dislike for crypto

However, Dimon’s opposition to crypto is nothing new. Over the past two years, banking CEOs have told investors to “stay away from Bitcoin,” claiming it has “no intrinsic value” and is a “decentralized Ponzi scheme.”

Earlier this year, Dimon said he did not believe Bitcoin’s trademark supply limit of 21 million coins was actually real.

“How do you know it’s going to stop at 21 million?” he asked CNBC during an interview in January. “Maybe it’s going to get to 21 million and Satoshi’s picture is going to come out and make you all laugh.”

Despite their opposition, JPMorgan analysts publish regular reports about the outlook for the crypto industry.

In May, a research note from the bank suggested that BTC could reach $45,000 this year if it starts to resemble gold as an investment instrument.

Bitcoin rose to $44,000 this week as gold hit a new all-time high of $2,140 an ounce.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com