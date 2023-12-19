According to experts, early retirement is changing – here's what to consider

AscentXmedia | iStock | getty images

But this has now changed, with “retirement before state pension age increasingly concentrated among the wealthier population,” according to an IFS report released last month on retirement trends in the UK.

Meanwhile, the report showed that people who have average levels of wealth in their late 50s and early 60s are the most likely to be employed, and they work as long as they do. They do not reach pension age.

In the UK, people can currently claim the state pension at the age of 66.

Of course, the main factor in whether early retirement is possible is money, Karjalainen said.

“It appears that the increase in employment among people with average levels of wealth is largely driven by financial need, as, for example, many people still have outstanding mortgages,” she said.

For Gary Smith, financial planning partner and retirement expert at Evelyn Partners, the key question is whether people can afford “the life they want.”

Various factors play a role in making the answer “yes,” Smith said, and many of them are related to savings. This is particularly important in the UK, as many pension-specific savings cannot be accessed until the age of 55.

In some cases, having access to these funds to retire early may be a good idea, but caution is needed, Karjalen said.

He said: “It is important for these individuals to consider the implications of using the pension pot to meet immediate needs in the lead up to state pension age, as this could impact their long-term financial security and income in retirement. “

Anyone who wants to retire early needs to “build non-pension savings that they can tap into in the middle years,” Smith said. Retiring early also means that the retirement pot needs to be larger so that it can last longer.

He said it’s important for anyone considering early retirement to save money as quickly as possible, even if that means making lifestyle changes, such as not taking holidays abroad and not buying expensive things like new cars as often. Purchase He said that this saving will also last for a long time.

Another factor that can affect whether early retirement is possible are unavoidable costs like housing, Smith said.

“One important outgoing is housing costs as higher mortgage payments will help deplete pension savings faster,” he points out. He said those who don’t have a mortgage may consider downsizing their home to reduce costs and use the extra cash to fund early retirement.

Along with saving, investing is another important way people can prepare themselves for early retirement, Smith said.

“A saver can be proactive with their workplace pension, look at how it is invested and determine if they can improve the default fund,” he explains.

Smith suggested that people could play the stock market’s growth to their advantage by taking more risk early on, and also advised people to be more protective as they approach retirement.

Regardless of whether people are planning to retire early or not, many are not paying enough attention to their retirement funds, Karjalainen recently told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe.”

“I think there’s such a sense of complacency when it comes to pension savings, especially among young people,” he said.

A key reason for this is that deciding how to plan for your pension and how much to pay in is a difficult decision, with many variable factors such as future earnings and how long the pension will need to last, he explained. .

“Because it’s such a complex decision, people put it off, they do what their employer tells them is the right contribution rate. And I think that’s really the issue,” Karjalainen said.

Employers in the UK are required to enroll workers into pension schemes, where the default contribution set by the government is 8% of eligible income. People also often assume this is enough – as it is set by the government – ​​when in reality, Karjalainen said ideally people should save between 12% and 15% of their total earnings.

