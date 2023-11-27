According to Bank of America, the stock market could rise as much as 23% if a key technical level is breached.

BofA analyst Stefan Suttmeyer said a decisive break above 4,600 for the S&P 500 would confirm a bullish chart pattern.

“The rising 40-week and 200-week moving averages underpin this bullish long-term technical setup.”

According to Bank of America, the S&P 500 could rise as much as 23% from current levels if the bullish technical trend in the stock market continues.

Bank of America technical research strategist Stephen Suttmeyer said in a note last week that if the S&P 500 can decisively break the low 4,600 level, a so-called cup and handle would be confirmed. The S&P 500 traded just above 4,550 on Monday.

A cup and handle is a bullish pattern that resembles a cup on a chart, formed by a basing pattern that typically looks like a “U”, followed by a handle that is formed by a short-term downtrend. . Once there is a break above the handle, the price target may come into play. This pattern usually extends an already existing uptrend.

According to Suttmeyer, the cup-and-handle pattern forming in the S&P 500 signals more potential upside for the index, “a move from the all-time high of 4,819 to a low of 5,200 with a measured move toward the larger base pattern.” is likely to.” Count in the 5,600.”

Bank of America

These three short, medium and long-term price objectives would represent a record all-time high for the S&P 500, which reached nearly 4,800 in the first week of January 2022.

Also favoring a technical breakout for stocks is the fact that the long-term moving average of the S&P 500 is at a higher level. “The rising 40-week and 200-week moving averages underpin this bullish long-term technical setup,” Suttmeyer said.

He also highlighted that bullish cup-and-handle formations are taking shape in the Nasdaq Composite as well as the Technology, Semiconductor and Homebuilders sectors, suggesting improving market participation.

To fuel a potential stock market rally, Suttmeyer said asset managers have plenty of purchasing power left.

“After institutional asset managers added net longs to S&P 500 E-mini futures on FOMO (fear of missing out) in the summer rally, they curbed their enthusiasm and reduced net longs on the decline. This led asset managers to make some purchases. What provides strength is a year-end rally, which is stronger in presidential cycle years,” Suttmeyer explained.

Asset managers aren’t the only ones with a lot of buying power. Retail investors have pumped in hundreds of billions of dollars in cash this year, bringing total money market assets held by retail investors to a record $1.62 trillion.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com