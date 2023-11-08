According to analysis, these are the cars with the best resale value for 2023

The iconic Porsche 911 coupe is expected to fetch the highest resale value after five years , [+] All models for 2023, according to a new report. getty images

Now that the automotive business is finally returning to its pre-pandemic behavior after a long period of low supply and inflated transaction prices, new vehicle buyers can also get back to the essentials in carefully choosing a type, make and model that Be the best. Meets their needs and budget—and retains its value over time. Below are some of the best bets in the latter category, according to a recently released study by online auto marketplace iSeeCars.com of depreciation rates among the 1.1 million vehicles that changed hands in the past year.

Even in the best of financial times, choosing what will be their second-largest purchase after a home is a financially important decision for most consumers. A ride offered at a dealer location may seem like a true bargain, but if it costs more than others in its class in finance, fuel, insurance, maintenance and repairs, it is a constant drain on one’s wallet. Can prove to be a doer.

Shopping around for the lowest interest rates and choosing a vehicle that is naturally cheaper to run over time can go a long way in reducing sticker shock among new cars, trucks and SUVs, whose average transaction Prices are now reaching $49,000. But perhaps the best way to ensure maximum returns for one’s automotive investment is to choose a model that has the lowest depreciation over time.

Depreciation is the difference between what a car, truck or SUV cost when new and its estimated value on the road. Choosing a model that brings a higher rate of return means having more cash in hand at the time of trade-in to either pocket or use as all or part of the down payment on a new model.

Resale value is an especially important consideration for those shopping between expensive rides, as there is more money at stake to lose. This is also an important factor for those who lease a vehicle rather than purchasing and financing it outright, as the transaction cost is largely the difference between the initial transaction price and its value in the wholesale market at the end of the term. Is based on.

Determining what a given model will be worth several years in the future depends on many factors. These include local supply and demand issues, and the cost of dealer discounts and automakers’ incentives offered on a particular model. A two-digit difference in resale prices can result in a gain or loss of thousands of dollars in market value after five years.

According to an iSeeCars.com study, the average new vehicle’s starting price can be expected to drop 38.8% after five years in 2023. This is approximately $3,790 annually. Trucks are estimated to lose only 34.8% of their original sticker prices, with hybrid trucks losing an average of 37.4%. Sports cars, small SUVs and economy cars also perform well in terms of their estimated resale values.

According to the website, the biggest losers here are full-electric vehicles, which are predicted to drop in value by 49.1% after half a decade. High-priced luxury sedans and SUVs can also be expected to incur heavy losses at resale time.

“The disparity between electric vehicles and hybrids is notable, with EVs being the worst group in terms of their value and hybrids being one of the best,” Brewer said. “Some manufacturers have reduced or even abandoned the hybrid market in favor of EVs, but these data show that consumers still appreciate hybrids’ combination of high fuel efficiency and zero range anxiety.”

Below are the 15 current models iSeeCars.com predicts will have the highest rates of return after five years, with the average loss in principal value noted as both a percentage and dollar loss; We’ll take a look at the 15 vehicles that are projected to see the largest expected drops in value in the next post:

porsche 911 well: -9.3% ($18,094) porsche 718 cayman: -17.6% ($13,372) toyota tacoma: -20.4% ($8,359) Jeep Wrangler/Wrangler Unlimited: -20.8% ($8,951) Honda Civic: -21.5% ($5,817) subaru brz: -23.4% ($8,114) Chevrolet Camaro: -24.2% ($10,161) Toyota C-HR: -24.4% ($6,692) subaru crosstrek: -24.5% ($7,214) Toyota Corolla: -24.5% ($5,800) Ford Mustang: -24.5% ($10,035) porsche 718 boxster: -25.1% ($20,216) toyota tundra: -25.3% ($12,588) Kia Rio 5-Door: -25.8% ($5,006) porsche 911 convertible: -26.0% ($42,227)

Source: iSeeCars.com. The full study, including section-by-section results, can be found here.