According to an expert who helps celebrities do just that, these are the specific PR secrets you must know to get noticed and avoid backlash

Lisa Anderson, now the founder of Anderson Group Public Relations, got her start in PR more than 20 years ago, working for Warren Cowan of Rogers & Cowan. “Regarded as the godfather of PR, Cowan was one of the first to represent Hollywood icons like Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor outside the studio system in the 1950s,” says Anderson.

Needless to say, a lot has changed in the decades since Anderson’s early PR days. At the time, she was “virtually Xeroxing press kits and sending them to reporters and television producers” to secure interviews for clients.

entrepreneur Sat down with industry veterans to learn more about how to successfully navigate today’s media landscape, whether you’re new to the game or an established player.

“What do you want people to see when they type your name into Google?”

First, for newcomers: When trying to figure out if you need professional PR services, consider whether you’re at the point where you want more visibility — and see what others in similar spaces are doing. People are already taking notice, Anderson says.

“What do you want people to see when they type your name into Google?” she adds. “Let’s make those headlines together. [It’s time for PR] When you have something – whether it’s yourself, a product, a project you’re proud of – you want to make noise. [in our] Crowded world.”

Of course, one of the most significant changes in PR over the past few years has been the rise of the Internet and social media, which add additional layers of complexity for anyone hoping to promote their image. And Anderson says that can make it more difficult for PR professionals to build strong client relationships.

“You were a little more connected in a very strange way,” Anderson says of the pre-social-media era. “You used to have to call your clients to let them know what’s going on, whereas now, I always say in my Zoom staff meetings, ‘Pick up the phone and call your clients. You can email and text them. , but there’s nothing like a good old fashioned phone call.”

“Its [about] finding those little things and those things [make] You’re like, ‘Oh, that would be a great angle.’”

Despite the changing media landscape, which includes the proliferation of influencers and AI (and, as it turns out, well-paid AI-generated influencers), some tricks of the trade to do remain the same. The No. 1 most important way to determine whether a PR specialist or firm is a good fit for you – or, alternatively, that you can really help a given client – ​​hasn’t changed much over the years. .

“You have to put your heart into whatever you do,” Anderson says. “When you’re representing a client or a brand, you have to find the things you love about them, the things that get you excited about working with them.”

And this remains consistent no matter how big or small a person or brand is.

“I’m always taking meetings with people I don’t know,” Anderson says. “Its [about] finding those little things and those things [make] You say, ‘Oh, that would be a great angle.’ This is what makes them special. That’s why they are so unique.’ And it’s no different than any relationship you have in real life.”

“Caring about someone and making sure you can navigate people’s personal and emotional lives is very important. I don’t know if a computer has been able to do that yet.”

PR can help you get on people’s radar for the right reasons – but it can be just as important when things go wrong. When you find yourself at the center of a controversy, having a PR professional guide you on your next steps can be invaluable. When encountering any type of reaction, the first question to consider is this, Anderson says: How did it get to this point?

This is because the most effective PR approach depends on whether the person or brand experiencing the backlash was a bystander or active contributor to the events that gave rise to the controversy, Anderson explains. Based on that information, you can “come up with a game plan” – perhaps one that starts with a sincere apology or taking a step back, depending on the situation.

It’s clear that some PR secrets stand the test of time – even two-plus decades filled with constantly evolving technologies and trends – and Anderson had a front-row seat to it all. But when it comes to how the industry will continue to grow and change over the next several years or decades, even seasoned experts like Anderson have no reliable crystal ball.

However, one development is almost certain: the increased use of generic AI. Anderson quipped, “I feel like, ‘We’re all being replaced by ChatGPT.’

“I’m going to talk to robots as journalists,” she adds. “People will be able to come up with their own articles and put them on their TV shows. I can see it happening in a lot of different ways, where I don’t even know if we’ll exist in 10 years or Not now. I hope so. But again, that human connection and taking care of someone and making sure you navigate people’s personal and emotional lives is so important. I don’t know that any computer has yet been able to do that. Is capable of or not.”

