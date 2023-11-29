Accor collaborates with AWS to deliver exceptional guest experiences

Europe’s largest hospitality company works with AWS to enhance travel planning and booking, providing personalized recommendations and intuitive, conversational advice.

Las Vegas, November 29, 2023–(Business Wire)–In AWS re:Invent, Amazon.com, Inc. Company (AWS), Amazon.com, Inc. (AWS), today announced that Accor SA, Europe’s largest hospitality company, launched a first-of-its-kind generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI) solution using AWS. Featuring an intuitive conversational interface, Accor’s new Travel Assistant will enable guests to find the best experience tailored to their preferred travel style, transforming the entire booking journey from inspiration through to the end of their stay.

Expanding its relationship with AWS, Accor worked closely with experts from the AWS Innovation Program, AWS Prototyping, and AWS Professional Services on a customer innovation program to reinvent the customer travel experience, starting with the Travel Assistant product. which will be incorporated into Accor’s booking platform. ALL.com. Using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes many foundation models available via API, and Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service for building, training, and deploying machine learning (ML) models. , this powerful AI platform will mimic an expert travel agent service. Initial motivation through ongoing service after the guest’s stay. Travel Assistant engages guests in a tailored discussion to carefully craft and refine a proposal for experiences designed to enhance their travel. Beyond the rooms, it reveals activities, special offers and experiences such as wellness, food and beverage options that guests may overlook in a traditional search.

Travel Assistant uses AWS’s ML and generative AI capabilities to learn from and tailor guests’ preferences, allowing Accor to meet the needs of multimodal guests who want to combine business and leisure experiences in a single trip. Let’s add. Using millions of online sources with information and trusted reviews to compile the most relevant local attractions in shopping, dining and entertainment, Travel Assistant’s generative AI can recommend much more than just hotel locations and amenities . This enables Accor to provide guidance and inspiration to guests in the early stages of booking and guide them to its direct booking channels.

The technology will streamline the booking process to just minutes, while increasing conversion rates and revenue and reducing call volume to Accor’s contact center. Additionally, it will further Accor’s commitment to enriching all its member experiences and maintaining top-tier guest satisfaction scores. Travel Assistant also reflects Accor and AWS’s commitment to the highest data privacy standards. Fully GDPR-compliant, it enables guests to enjoy personalized travel experiences from the beginning of their booking journey, confident that their personal data remains secure.

Jean-François Guillemard, Accor’s Chief Data Officer, said, “Using Amazon Bedrock to develop our AI-based travel assistant allows us to provide our customers with a broader range of search possibilities as well as simpler travel solutions. Shows our commitment.”

“At Accor, we strive to improve our customers’ experience every day,” said Myriam El Harrak, Senior Vice President, Brands, User Experience and Innovation at Accor. “Our collaboration with AWS is part of our commitment to innovation and our determination to use the latest AI technologies to make travel easier, smarter, and more enjoyable.”

“This is a powerful application of generative AI that demonstrates its potential to transform guest experiences, enable innovation, and help businesses do more,” said Steven M. Allinson, head of travel and hospitality at AWS. “AWS is working with Accor to anticipate and innovate what’s next using cloud capabilities. It’s great to see this technology deliver such an impressive return on investment right from the start.”

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most widespread and widely adopted cloud. AWS is constantly expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and now includes over 200 services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT). There are more than 100 fully featured services. Mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media and application development, deployment and management from 99 availability zones within 31 geographic regions, with plans announced for 15 more availability zones in Canada and five more AWS regions. With, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand. Millions of guests—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

about amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitive focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and the safest place to work on Earth. Customer Reviews, 1-Click Shopping, Personalized Recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge There are some things started by Amazon. For more information visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews,

About Acor

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across 5,500 properties, 10,000 food and beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workplaces in more than 110 countries. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, comprising more than 40 hotel brands ranging from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics and integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach and diversity and inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000120404) and the OTC Market (ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us TwitterFacebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

