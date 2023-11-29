Acclaimed American photographer Larry Fink dies at 82

“The self-described Marxist of Long Island,” Fink was known for his black-and-white photographs of shots of the everyday life of American families, as well as snapshots of wealthy New Yorkers.

Acclaimed American photographer Larry Fink, whose subjects ranged from family portraits and political satire to working-class life and the elite of show business, has died at the age of 82.

Fink died Saturday (Nov. 25) at his home in Martins Creek, Pennsylvania, Robert Mann Gallery owner Robert Mann told the AP. Mann did not provide a specific cause of death, but said Fink was in poor health.

Mann said, “He was a dear friend and a real free spirit.” “I know people like Robert Frank and Ansel Adams and Larry who stood out. He was an extraordinary and unique person, a very unconventional person, not only in his personality, but also in his photography.”

“The self-described Marxist of Long Island,” Fink was best known for “Social Graces,” an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in 1979 that featured black-and-white photographs of wealthy New Yorkers depicting the everyday lives of families. Scenes were added. Martins Creek, Fink’s longtime home. The series was published in book form in 1984.

He went on to work for The New York, Times, Vanity Fair, and other publications, photographing celebrities such as Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, and Kate Winslet. That President George W. Bush and other political leaders.

Fink has had solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, among other galleries, and has received numerous honors, including two John Simon Guggenheim Fellowships.

Fink, who first began photography at age 13 and later studied under photographer Lisette Model, her professional life reflected her parents’ diverse perspectives. He grew up in a political family that despised the free market, while also enjoying stylish automobiles and high-end parties.

In the early 1960s, Fink moved to New York City’s Greenwich Village with the dream of building not just a career, but a revolution.

“Obviously the revolution didn’t quite get there, so my career was put on hold,” he told Blind Magazine in 2021.

Fink is survived by his second wife, artist Martha Posner, and a daughter, Molly, from his marriage to painter Joan Snyder.

