Acclaim: Marty Krofft was integral to a creative partnership: ‘I dream a dream and Marty makes it happen’

Marty Croft, left, HR Pufnstuff and Sid Croft. Marty ran the business side of the partnership with his brother, making their work more successful. (Donato Sardella/WireImage via Getty Images)

Marty Krofft, the younger of the two brothers who made up the creative team of Sid and Marty Krofft, died on Saturday at the age of 86 – the day of the week whose morning work will always be synonymous with him.

Although Crofts’ great decade was the 1970s, Marty kept working his entire life, going to the office, starting new projects and completing some because, as he liked to say, retirement would kill him. “We’ve got some plans that are too cool that we can’t share today,” he said during one of his “Mondays with Marty Krofft” YouTube videos a few years ago. with Sid”). “I’m 120 years old and I’m still getting shows on air – so don’t mess with me.”

Fortunately, if not always for new Crofts material, then for older material, re-released or re-imagined, and for Crofts himself, who left a lasting impression on a generation of young Americans with shows like ,There has always been a hunger. “H.R. Pufnstuff,” “Lidsville” and “The Bugaloos”: high-concept puppets-and-people shows set in fantasy lands among notable creatures — a dragon mayor, anthropomorphic hats, a British pop band whose members were insects. .

One or both of the brothers were regular attendees at San Diego Comic-Con and other such conventions across the country; Last year saw the first, and probably not the last, dedicated craft con. His last big show for Nick Jr., “Mutt and Stuff”, which featured a human host, a pack of real dogs, and puppets of varying sizes, was his first show geared toward a preschool audience, and if In terms of numbers, this was also his biggest show. Of the episode. The youth of the 2030s may remember this with fondness.

Marty Krofft, left, and Sid Krofft in 1968 with one of their puppets, Colette, which was developed for “The Dean Martin Show.” (Harold Filan/Associated Press)

Watching the brothers do interviews side-by-side, one could tell that Marty was in business in this partnership, and Sid, a professional puppeteer since the age of 10, ran the show. This is a notion that the brothers have often confirmed. (“I have a dream and Marty makes it come true,” said Sid.) Sid, soft-spoken, radiating a kind of beautiful innocence, is about eight years older but looks several years younger; Marty gets nervous when Sid is telling a tall tale and jumps in to get to the point. But each acknowledges the creative contributions of the other.

Marty was still having fun when Sid started performing; Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus dubbed him “the world’s youngest puppeteer.” They toured the world, while Marty stayed back home and rebuilt his act, opening for the likes of Judy Garland and Liberace. The brothers were working together by the 1950s; In 1957, he created “Les Poupées de Paris”, a “topless” puppet revue, “à la the Folies Bergère”, which opened in Gilded Rafters, a new Las Vegas-style restaurant and theater in the San Fernando Valley and later Hollywood’s PJ Played in. (Children of the Croft generation may have known it as Starwood.) The show traveled to various world fairs, with admission restricted to adults; Evangelist Billy Graham saw it in Seattle, more or less by accident, and ensured its success by denouncing it. Another big show, “Kaleidoscope”, produced for San Antonio’s Hemisphere ’68, featured a dragon character named Luther, eventually reintroduced as H.R. Pufnstuff, and the creation of the brothers’ show business factory. which supplied props and costumes for their shows and other clients.

Premiering between the Woodstock and Altamont music festivals in September 1969, “H.R. Pufnstuff” was Crofts’ first produced series; He previously created the costumes for Hanna-Barbera’s “The Banana Splits”. If you’re unlucky enough to have never been introduced to it, it tells the story of Jimmy (the Artful Dodger, played by Jack Wild in the film musical “Oliver”) and his best friend, a solid gold, gem-encrusted flute. Named Freddy. (“People love talking flutes,” Marty said on an edition of “Monday’s” earlier this year, “and talking flutes are home runs.”) They’re shanghaied by Witchypoo (Billy Hayes). , who are fundamentally evil but also adorable, in the Living Island – the witch wants Freddy – where trees walk and objects talk and the mayor is the title character, a friendly dragon. (In its wholesale anthropomorphism and wealth of puppets, it anticipates “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”, and Paul Reubens and Sid Croft were actually good friends.)

(Less commonly, McDonald’s rebuked them for its McDonaldland campaign – compare Mayor MacChiese to H.R. Pufnstuff, for starters. The brothers sued for copyright infringement, and in a landmark case – Sid & Marty Krofft Television Productions Inc. v. McDonald’s Corp., 1977 – won.)

The Kroffts will also create and produce a prime-time variety show featuring Donny and Marie Osmond, Japanese singing duo Pink Lady, and the Brady Bunch – that is, the actors playing the Brady Bunch playing their characters within the context of a variety show – it To them it was as strange as the puppetry and children’s shows with which they are most associated. (Every episode of “Donny & Marie” began on ice; “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour” featured a swimming pool for water ballet.) Later, “DC Follies”, along the lines of Britain’s ’80s Finally, a syndicated series called “Spitting Image,” featured Fred Willard as a bartender at a Washington watering hole frequented by puppet versions of real-life political and show business figures. 1984’s “Richard Pryor’s Place” A clip featuring Pryor (on saxophone) and Willie Nelson dueting on “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” has been making the rounds on social media recently, and no one can believe it.

Sid Krofft and Marty Krofft, standing at left, pose with some of the life-size puppets they created for their syndicated series “DC Follies” in Los Angeles in 1987. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

The 1970s are often considered the poor stepchild of the ’60s, that classic decade of change, culturally speaking, when the world was moving rapidly from straight to psychedelic. But in the ’70s the visual byproducts of psychedelia became fully integrated into high fashion and mainstream culture – bright colors, serpentine shapes, dream-like landscapes – in a new and more fantastic way, a little gaudy, a little gaudy, here. Even in a slightly unflattering, triumphant way. Then came the glamor of glam-rock, or glitter-rock – glitter rock was a villain in the superhero sendup “Electra Woman and Diana Girl” – followed by the bright lights of disco and the art-damaged aesthetic of new wave. , By the end of the decade, you had the Dickies’ punk-rocking “Banana Splits” theme.

Central to the story Crofts told next is that they were a relatively small, independent company among Hollywood companies, and so were often scrambling. The low-budget production values ​​– painted flat, very basic green screen effects – may have been all they could afford, but it showed Croft his special character. They will create a more lucrative version of “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” which was briefly revived for Prime Video in 2016; The same year a web-based “Electra Woman and Diana Girl”; and the 2009 film “Land of the Lost” starring Will Ferrell. They have their issues, but none improve on the homegrown original. Today’s kid, spoiled for choice in targeted programming, may sniff out old shows, but a CGI “Puffenstuff”, happily no one has proposed, would be completely pointless and potentially disappointing.

Children’s shows, though often dull knockoffs compared to other duller knockoffs, have been at their best havens for creative minds whose inspirations adult programs cannot accommodate; Accordingly, they attract adults as well as children. There’s no demographic for weirdness, or wildness. Although their content may be informed by psychological or educational programs, the only real inspiration may have been “The Teletubbies” or “Yo Gabba Gabba!” May be responsible for the unique world of. With their cartoon sound effects and boulevard-broad acting and bubble-gum pop songs, no matter how goofy they might be on paper or even on screen, the work of Sid and Marty Krofft is the product of a genuine, immaculate vision. . More than nostalgia, it’s the art that turns kids of all ages into lifelong fans.

Last year, Marty guest-starred as himself in an episode of Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things,” “Rip Taylor’s Cell Phone”, in which Adlon’s character sees Marty in a “Land of the Lost” windbreaker at the supermarket.

“Are you Sid or Marty?” she asks tentatively, trembling slightly.

“I’m Marty – good-looking,” Marty says, “let me give you some advice that my father gave me. Never give up. Because if you give up on Tuesday, there’s no Wednesday, and “It could have been Wednesday.”

