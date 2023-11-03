WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Allied Market Research published a report titled, ,Europe Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market by Component (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator, Controls, and Others), Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, F-Gases, and Others), and End-User Industry (Commercial and Industrial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032, According to the report, the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. The need for energy-efficient refrigeration systems has increased in recent years with more systems equipped with floating head pressure controls, variable-frequency drives in evaporator fans, screw compressor VFD controls, and other energy-saving features.

Download PDF Sample:

Major Determinants of Development

To combat environmental impacts such as ozone depletion and global warming, many sectors use natural refrigerants, including ammonia, carbon dioxide, water, and others. This has increased the demand for environment-friendly refrigerants. Moreover, the availability of eco-friendly and natural refrigerants has further limited the scope for adoption of other refrigerants with higher efficiency. Subsequently, this is expected to have a negative impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $7.9 billion Market size in 2032 $12.7 billion CAGR 4.8% Number of pages in report 239 segments covered Components, refrigerants, end-user industries and sectors. drivers Growth in food and beverages industry, development of healthcare sector opportunity technological advancements Compulsion High initial and maintenance costs

Covid-19 scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market, due to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

The closure of manufacturing plants and warehouses around the world disrupted not only production but also sales of robots, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Buy this research report (239 page PDF with insights, charts, tables, figures):

Coppressor Section Will increase with higher CAGR during the forecast period

Europe centralized refrigeration systems market is segmented into compressor, condenser, evaporator, control and others. Other segments have a higher market share in 2022, accounting for one-fifth of the market revenue. Refrigeration control systems, such as thermostat control, defrost control, and head pressure control, are used to control the flow of liquid refrigerant and optimize the temperature and pressure within the refrigeration system. In addition, other industrial refrigeration components include valves, refrigerant tanks, doors, pumps, pipes, tubes, and OEM equipment. The other segment is expected to be the largest revenue contributor during the forecast period and the control segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR share under component type segment in the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market during the forecast period.

Ccarbon dioxide Section Will grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of refrigerant type, the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market has been segmented into ammonia (NH3), carbon dioxide (CO2), F gases and others. This accounts for half of the market’s revenue. Due to the increasing demand for natural refrigerants in large industrial plants, the ammonia segment is expected to hold a higher market share in 2022. However, the carbon dioxide segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for carbon dioxide refrigerant has increased rapidly in the industrial refrigeration market, as various industries prefer to use carbon dioxide as a refrigerant where toxicity or flammability is a major concern.

Manufacturers and Distributors to the section maintain Its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user, the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market is segmented into commercial (hotels, restaurants, catering and retail) and industrial (refrigerated warehouse, food processing, healthcare and others). Of these, the commercial segment accounted for a larger market share in terms of revenue in 2022, due to the large-scale use of centralized refrigeration systems in venues such as hotels, restaurants, catering, and retail stores. This accounts for half of the market’s revenue. The commercial refrigeration segment includes various applications important in everyday life. If a commercial refrigeration system does not function properly, the entire business is at risk. Hotels, restaurants, catering and retail locations use centralized refrigeration systems extensively to cool food and protect it from spoilage. Such factors are forcing centralized refrigeration manufacturers to come up with strategic developments and enhance their market position.

YouK Dominates Market Share in Terms of Revenue in 2021

The Europe Centralized Refrigeration System market is analyzed across Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe. In 2022, Rest of Europe was responsible for the largest share of the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market in terms of revenue. It contributes more than one-fifth of the market’s revenue. UK is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rest of Europe includes Switzerland, Finland, Norway, Belgium, Austria and others, offering numerous growth opportunities for the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market. The region is seeing a boom in the large healthcare sector as well as the food and beverage and cold-chain logistics industries.

INQUIRE BEFORE BUYING:

Leading Market Players:-

johnson control

Carrier Global Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

GEA Group

Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH

Lu-Way Spa

danfoss

EVAPCO INC.

Daikin

Industrial Frigo Srl.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Europe Centralized Refrigeration Systems market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansions and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

trend Report (Book now with 10% discount):

Refrigerant Compressor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

HVAC Fan and Evaporator Coil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

HVAC Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Stationary Air Compressor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Railway Air Conditioning Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hot Air Heating Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

about us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides unmatched quality to global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses.market research report ” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relationships with various companies and this helps us to mine the market data which helps us to prepare accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecast. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Allied Market Research, is instrumental in motivating and inspiring everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and do everything possible to help clients achieve success. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top executives of leading companies in the respective domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology involves intensive online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Wilmington, Delaware

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Centre,

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

International: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Source: www.globenewswire.com