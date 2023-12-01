New York, December 01, 2023–(Business Wire)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. An earnings news release will be issued prior to the call.

To participate please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] And enter the access code 4466414 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be available live on accenture.com, the investor relations section of the Accenture website.

A replay of the conference call will be available on accenture.com and +1 (866) 207-1041. [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] With access code 2507165, from Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 am EST through Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

