Accenture expands its Salesforce capabilities with the acquisition of Encapsulate

New York, November 28, 2023–(Business Wire)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Encapsulate, a leading digital transformation consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120594835/en/

Accenture has acquired Encapsulate, a leading digital transformation consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2008, Encapsulate designs and implements Salesforce solutions for organizations in the public sector and financial services industries. As a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, Encapsulate strengthens Accenture’s Salesforce capabilities, focused on helping clients use data and AI-driven insights to transform how they connect with customers and their continually evolving Can meet the needs.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Encapsulate also has offices in Boston and Toronto, as well as Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, India. Its team of more than 275 salesforce practitioners and software engineers, who hold more than 1,100 certifications, are joining the accenture salesforce business. Group within Accenture Technology.

“Encapsulate’s Salesforce capabilities, industry acumen and customer-centric approach make them ideally suited to complement our existing capabilities,” said Emma McGuigan, senior managing director and head of enterprise and industries technology at Accenture. “With Encapsulate onboard, we have strengthened our Salesforce services, enhancing our ability to accelerate digital transformation and unlock business value for our customers, particularly in the insurance and public sector industries.”

Ajay Batish, CEO of Encapsulate, said, “For 15 years, our customers have trusted us to deliver high-quality solutions that not only meet their technical needs, but more importantly, their Underlying business needs are met.” “By joining forces with Accenture, we can leverage both our industry and Salesforce expertise and experience to support an even broader range of clients, while providing new growth opportunities for our people. We look forward to this launchpad for innovation.” We are excited for the growth in service and unlimited opportunities that propel both our customers and our exceptional employees toward an exciting future.”

With more than 50,000 Salesforce-skilled professionals, Accenture drives some of the world’s largest, most transformative Salesforce projects. For more information on the Accenture and Salesforce relationship, visit https://www.accenture.com/salesforce.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services – at speed and scale. Creates value. We are a talent and innovation-led company, with approximately 733,000 people serving customers in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of transformation today, and we are one of the world leaders helping to drive that transformation with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strengths in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are able to deliver distinctive results due to Song’s broad range of services, solutions and assets across strategy and consulting, technology, operations, Industry These capabilities, combined with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients build and rebuild trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our customers, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

forward-looking statements

Except for the historical information and discussions included herein, statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans, ” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “deploys,” “outlook,” “targets,” “targets” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. goes. These statements do not guarantee future performance nor promise that goals or targets will be met, and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and actual results may differ from those expressed or implied. Can happen. These risks include, without limitation, the risks that: the transaction may not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations have been and may in the future be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the Company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the Company’s services and solutions, including the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings and in response to significant reductions in or reductions in such demand. Includes inability to give. The evolving technological environment may significantly affect the Company’s operating results; If Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with the demands of clients around the world and to attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the Company’s business, the utilization rate of the Company’s professionals and the Company’s results of operations will suffer. may have adverse effects; Any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyber-attacks exposes Accenture to legal, reputational and financial risks; The markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture may not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; If Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the Company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; If the Company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the Company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fails to meet certain agreed fails, Accenture’s profitability could be significantly impacted – at target or specific service levels; Changes in the level of Accenture’s taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or their interpretation or enforcement, could have an adverse effect on the Company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial results. Situation; Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may adversely affect Accenture’s results of operations; Changes in accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions made by Accenture in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; As a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue growth in key markets around the world, the Company is more vulnerable to certain risks; If Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company may be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture may not be successful in acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s business could be adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; If Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses the ability to use the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected. may have an impact; Accenture may face criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture reserves the right to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to reflect changes in such statements to actual results or Accenture’s expectations. Does not perform any duty to conform to.

Copyright © 2023 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231120594835/en/

Contact

Hannah Unkefer

accenture

+1 206 839 2172

[email protected]

Source