Accelerate AI Unveils Groundbreaking Achievement for Lightning Fast Engineering Simulation

The revolutionary AI-based tool makes complex simulations more than 10,000X faster.

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Accelerate AI is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking AI-based framework that is set to revolutionize the world of engineering simulation. This innovative leap promises to predict simulation results faster, dramatically accelerating complex engineering simulations leading to a whirlwind of benefits for industries far and wide.

Accelerate AI Logo

Complex simulations in engineering traditionally demand extensive computational power and time, sometimes taking days to weeks to complete, impacting project schedules and budgets.

‘At Xcelerate AI, we are deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in engineering and product development,’ says Dr. Burak Ozturk, CEO of Xcelerate AI. ‘Our innovative AI-based framework is a testament to this commitment, delivering a transformational solution that not only accelerates simulation time but also empowers designers and engineers to more freely innovate, explore new possibilities and accelerate product development. Empowers you to achieve excellence. We are ushering in a new era of speed, precision and efficiency, and we are excited to see the incredible impact it will have on a variety of industries.’

Moreover, this innovative approach is not limited to any one industry. It is an industry-agnostic solution that meets the needs of anyone relying on digital simulation for product design and manufacturing. Originally designed to accelerate structural analysis in the automotive sector, its applications have now expanded to a variety of industries.

The framework works on a straightforward concept: it learns from existing simulation data to predict the outcomes of new designs. Many organizations already have the requisite simulation data for model training, enabling the implementation of a particular surrogate model for their products in just a few days. For those who do not already have existing data, Xcelerate AI offers extensive expertise in modeling complex phenomena and can help cost-effectively obtain the data needed.

“This framework represents a huge leap forward in simulation technology,” says Dr. Kan Inal, the lead visionary behind Accelerate AI’s state-of-the-art framework. ‘By leveraging advanced machine learning, we’ve transformed weeks of calculations into mere seconds, without compromising accuracy. This is more than just a step change; This is a completely new paradigm that opens up unlimited possibilities for innovation across industries.’

About Accelerate AI:

Leveraging a decade of unparalleled research, Accelerate AI has developed simulation tools that integrate the predictive capabilities of machine learning to significantly accelerate product development. Collaborating with major automotive OEMs and other leading organizations in Silicon Valley, as well as throughout North America and Europe, our technology has transitioned from research laboratories to industry, where it solves complex real-world industrial challenges.

At Accelerate AI, our team of industry experts, simulation consultants, and data scientists can help you blend simulation and AI expertise to accelerate your design process. Whether you need a surrogate model for a specific application or a comprehensive solution to a specific challenge, our team is ready to assist. Book a free consultation to learn how our service-based model, customer-centric collaboration, and deep AI and simulation knowledge can deliver tailored solutions, ensuring precision-engineered performance and unparalleled results for your specific needs.

Source Accelerate AI

Source