Acapulco is racing to restart its tourism engine after Hurricane Otis devastated hotels, restaurants

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — The keyboards and drums of a concert are thundering just yards from the mountain of storm debris and broken hotels left by Hurricane Otis three weeks ago. At the northern end of Acapulco Bay, hairdressers and masseuses clean branches from a beach.

In the Pacific resort of Acapulco, residents work with a single objective: restart the tourism engine of this city of 1 million people as quickly as possible.

“If there is no tourism, nothing will happen,” said Juan Carlos Diaz, a 59-year-old laborer waiting for food delivered by soldiers. “It’s like a small chain, it generates (money) for everybody.”

Category 5 Hurricane Otis struck Acapulco on October 25, damaging 80% of its hotels and 95% of its businesses, according to government figures, with at least 48 people killed, 26 missing and about 250,000 displaced. Families were affected. Residents are trying to make sure the devastation isn’t a huge blow to the once-famous resort.

Since Acapulco’s golden age during the latter half of the 20th century – when Jackie and John F. Kennedy honeymooned here and Elvis Presley and other stars visited – the rise of other destinations such as Cancún has led organized crime to drive away international visitors. Paired with.

But the city still had a large number of Mexican tourists who came for its beaches and nightlife. It was hosting sporting events and major business functions, including an international mining conference, which was in town when Otis hit. The resort has 20,000 hotel rooms, 377 hotels and many other leisure accommodations.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised that Acapulco will be ready to welcome visitors this holiday season, even if the numbers are small, but not everyone believes it. Most people think it will take a year or two for the city to recover from the devastation caused by Otis.

Yair Guevara, head waiter at the Dreams Hotel, one of the tall towers hollowed out by Otis’s 165 mph winds, came to work the day after the storm and began coordinating cleaning shifts for 20 employees. In those early days, he said, they were paid for food and basic needs.

On a recent morning, about 30 members of a group of masseuses and hairdressers picked up pieces of damaged boats while cleaning a beach in northern Acapulco Bay.

“We want tourists to come sooner,” Linda Vidal said, explaining why they were sweeping the beach.

The famous La Quebrada reef divers, who have taken tourists’ breaths away for decades, are cleaning up seafloor debris in the area where they ended up performing a more than 100-foot swan dive into the Pacific.

“There was a lot of debris, glass and metal,” said Eligio Alvarez, who, at age 50, still threw himself into the boiling water. He and others are rushing to set up virtual shows like they did during the pandemic to make money until tourists return. Restoring stable internet is their current hurdle.

Jesús Zamora, a member of the state tourism council in Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, rebuilt part of his restaurant containing fallen limbs and reopened part of it in four days.

Last weekend, he hosted dozens of dinners, among them executives who were counting the damage to the tourism sector. Zamora and others still don’t know how much aid they will get from the census or when.

“We’re just hoping” that it will come, he said.

López Obrador has met several times with business leaders from Acapulco’s tourism sector. Although he has kept his comments confidential, he believes the aid given so far – loans and tax extensions – has been positive but inadequate.

The President has prioritized providing direct assistance to the poorest families, although even that assistance has not yet been completed.

At the Flamingos Hotel – which once hosted Hollywood legends John Wayne, Errol Flynn and Cary Grant – a handful of friends of the owners were recently picking up branches and debris around the spot where the most famous Tarzan, Johnny Weissmuller, Spent the last years. his life. The branches of lush green trees, including the century-old Ceiba, have been snatched away.

Diana Santiago, the owner’s daughter, thinks the renovation of the Pink Hotel’s spartan 40 rooms will be slow because they don’t yet know where the money will come from.

“We are going to open an account (for donations) to survive these months,” Santiago said. They also plan to revert to their pandemic survival strategy: selling outside food until they can reopen restaurants with spectacular views. Hotel rooms will be the last to arrive.

Large hotel chains also doubt they will be able to open hotels as soon as López Obrador wants, even though they are filled with workers, many of whom have come from out of state.

And even though the president has assured the people that the Mexican Open tennis tournament – ​​Acapulco’s most symbolic sporting event – ​​will continue its uninterrupted run since February 2001 with champions such as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, organizers have not yet confirmed this. .

The Princess Hotel, a pyramid of giant glass and balconies where tennis players stay, has not said when it will reopen. Otis left it in skeletal form.

The government announced an end to the state of emergency in Acapulco last week, but many people in the city still lack basic necessities and mountains of trash and debris block roads.

Gregorio Garcia, a cab driver who returned to work after the storm as he patched tires and found gasoline, acknowledged that there are residents who complain that the tourism sector has been prioritized in recovery efforts. . There is still no electricity or water in his house, but he is unconvinced by the complaints.

“If there are no tourists there is nothing,” he said.

AP writers Mark Stevenson and Carlos Rodriguez in Mexico City contributed to this report.

