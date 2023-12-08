Academics call on China to cut US treasury stake

A bank staff member counts RMB and US dollar notes in Nantong, Jiangsu province. [Photo/Sipa]

Given the rapid expansion of the United States’ net foreign liabilities and the low coupon rate of its Treasury bonds, it is important for China to systematically reduce its holdings of United States Treasury bonds, said Yu Yongding, an academic member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. It is necessary to reduce. Science at the annual conference of the China International Finance Society held on Thursday.

“Facing the weaponized US dollar, China should try its best not to become a creditor of the US. To this end, we should return to it as much as possible the ‘I-owe-use’ issued by the US and let them This must change instead. We need real resources,” Yu said, adding that China needs to maintain the trade balance and achieve balance in the international balance of payments.

He said China should take advantage of the opportunity to improve the foreign asset-liability structure and increase the return on foreign net assets, which means China should reduce the ratio of foreign exchange reserves to foreign assets.

“China needs to improve the security of foreign assets, especially foreign exchange reserves, and reduce foreign exchange reserves to internationally recognized reserve adequacy levels,” he said.

Yu said, the basic way to optimize the structure of foreign investment conditions and the structure of the international balance of payments is to pursue a dual-circulation development pattern, the country should expand fiscal and monetary policies to stimulate economic growth and Therefore it should increase. Imports, which will help to achieve balance in the international balance of payments and optimize the structure of foreign investment conditions.

Bank of China President Ge Haijiao told the conference that uncertainties facing the global economy remain significant, although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on social functions is gradually diminishing.

Ge, who is also chairman of the China International Finance Society, said, “Development is the basic way to solve all problems, and openness and cooperation are the necessary paths to achieve prosperity and development.”

The openness and innovations of China’s financial industry have added many positive factors to the world economy. In the future, the global financial industry needs to strengthen cooperation in innovating financial cooperation models, improving investment and financing mechanisms, and stimulating new momentum for global economic development, GE said.

The world needs to strengthen international policy coordination, reduce the spread of cross-border risks, and promote the construction of a new global economic and financial governance system that upholds cooperation and win-win principles and avoids the fragmentation of the current Can solve the problems that arise. Global economic and financial governance system, he said.

Source: www.bing.com