Academic Labs showcases innovative curriculum with community-driven model, attracting major investors

(MENAFN – ACN Newswire) Academic Labs Showcases Innovative Curriculum to Attract Major Investors with Community-Driven Model

SINGAPORE, October 27, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Academic Labs, an innovative new AI and blockchain education platform, has unveiled its first set of

Demo courses focusing on highly relevant technical topics like Layer 2 Blockchain, ChatGPT and crypto investment strategies. These cutting-edge courses showcase Academic Labs’ unique approach to incentivizing content creators and providing fun, gamified learning experiences.

Academic Labs was conceived and founded by Kingston Quake, a well-known Singaporean crypto and tech entrepreneur, of whom he is also the owner and Chief Visionary Officer (CVO). In this interview, Quake explains why Academic Labs’ bottom-up, community-driven approach makes it stand out in the emerging world of blockchain education.

“Academic Labs is a unique first-mover Web 3 social experiment in the use of blockchain in education,” Quek said. “This will address the current lack of educational materials and platforms for AI and crypto education based on Web 3 technologies.”

Quake highlights that by rewarding content creators with native Acade tokens, Academic Labs can crowdsource high-quality, local content tailored to individual markets. “We have started work on our first three videos to set the standard for subsequent videos,” he said.

According to Quake, these demo courses on Layer 2 Blockchain, ChatGPT and crypto investment strategies provide sophisticated learners with a taste of the potential of Academic Labs. By encouraging the community to create more in-depth follow-up courses, the platform can grow to offer hundreds of short, engaging videos on cutting-edge topics.

“As the scale and sub-topics of the videos expand, Acad will eventually liaise with more crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges, giving Acad many potential joint ventures with other crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges.” The projects will be leveraged to enhance the value of AK and its trading partners,” Quek said.

Three demo videos cover Layer 2 blockchain technology, ChatGPT, and crypto investment strategies. The Layer 2 Blockchain video provides an overview of how Layer 2 solutions can improve blockchain performance for applications such as crypto payments, NFTs, and gaming. ChatGPT video explains AI’s advanced conversational capabilities, based on reinforcement learning algorithms that mimic human reactions. And crypto investing videos outline key factors like technology, tokenomics, and community sentiment to evaluate the investment potential of new cryptocurrencies.

Making a simple observation, Quake emphasized that these demo videos are a starting point to showcase Academic Labs’ methodology and set a quality standard for future content. As the library expands, the topics covered can become more specific and in-depth, leading to hundreds of focused, engaging 3-10 minute videos.

For example, future videos may provide a laser-focused dive into using Layer 2 solutions specifically for gaming or NFT projects. Or take a deeper look at specific NFT communities like Bored Ape Yacht Club. This ever-growing, crowdsourced library will establish Academic Labs as a destination for short-form education on cutting-edge AI, crypto, and blockchain topics.

Strategic angel investors like Quake also highlight the promising vision behind Academic Labs. “As the scale and sub-topics of the videos expand, Acad will eventually liaise with more crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges, giving Acad many potential joint ventures with other crypto projects and crypto fund managers and exchanges.” “The projects will meet, to enhance the value of Acad and its business partners,” he explained.

As an influential Singaporean business leader, Quake’s endorsement signals strong belief in the academic lab’s community-driven model to revolutionize blockchain education. The platform’s incentives will empower a large number of content creators around the world to develop localized content that fully meets the demands in specific markets.

This crowdsourced, collaborative approach allows academic labs to grow quickly and cross-promote with major players in the crypto space. Joint ventures with other projects, exchanges, and investors will create a positive feedback loop, increasing the value of the ACAD token and increasing earning potential for content creators on the platform.

With its laser focus on highly relevant subject matter, innovative models for crowdsourcing quality local content, and the backing of leading strategic investors, Academic Labs aims to become the premier destination for short-form, cutting-edge education on AI, crypto and blockchain technologies. Is. , As Quake summarized, the platform represents “one of the few exciting altcoin projects on the market” and has huge potential in the next bullish cycle.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs is an innovative company at the forefront of educational change. With a focus on harnessing the power of blockchain technology, AI and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Academic Labs has developed a groundbreaking educational platform that aims to make learning more engaging, effective and accessible for everyone.

