AC Immune strengthens management, appoints Madiha Derouzi as CSO and Christopher Roberts as CFO

Lausanne, Switzerland, December 1, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Madiha Derouzi as Chief Scientific Officer, effective January 1, 2024, and interim Head of Announced the promotion of. Financial Officer Christopher Roberts to Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Derouzy replaces former CSO, Dr. Marie Cosco-Villebois, who is retiring and will remain with AC Immune as an expert advisor in immunology to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.

Dr. Madiha Derouzi, an accomplished immunologist, joins from Speransa Therapeutics, where she was CEO since inception in 2021, leading the development of a new platform of prophylactic vaccines. Previously, he founded AMAL Therapeutics in 2012, an immuno-oncology company developing new generation therapeutic cancer vaccines, and served as the company’s CEO and CSO until 2022. Dr. Derouzy led the acquisition of AMAL by Boehringer Ingelheim in 2019 for EUR 425 million. He has a PhD in Cellular Biotechnology from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne, after which he did postdoctoral work focusing on tumor immunology and vaccine development.

Christopher Roberts joined AC Immune in 2019 and has served as AC Immune’s Vice President, Finance and Interim CFO through 2022. He has extensive experience in SEC reporting, initial and follow-on public offerings, and financial controls. He is a UK Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Auditing and Finance from Lancaster University.

Dr. Andrea Pfeiffer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Madiha Derouzi as our new CSO and confirm Chris as CFO. Madiha has an excellent international track record as an immunologist, entrepreneur and vaccine developer. His expertise in vaccines will be invaluable to AC Immune as we continue to transform our company into a global leader in precision medicine to diagnose, treat and prevent neurodegenerative diseases with active immunotherapy and other therapeutic modalities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mary for her dedicated service to AC Immune. His experience has proven instrumental in optimizing our supraantigen vaccine technology platform as we expand and develop our extensive pipeline. We wish him all the best for the future.”

About AC Immune SA AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and neuroorphan signals driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diverse pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently includes ten therapeutics and three clinical candidates, including Five of them are currently in Phase 2 clinical. trials and one of which is in phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, including Genentech, members of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly & Company and others, resulting in substantial non-disruptive outcomes. More than $3 billion in financing and potential milestone payments to advance its proprietary programs.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

