Abusive captive tax shelter sales continue despite IRS efforts

It’s tax shelter season again. getty

Most people think of tax season as the period beginning shortly before April 15 and ending on that date. Actually, that’s tax return Season. The actual tax season usually begins on October 15 each year after the late filing of individual returns. This is when people who want to have a good year financially start thinking about reducing the taxes they have to pay in April. Tax professionals will begin meeting with clients to talk about their businesses and how things are looking at year-end. Most of the time, this will result in relatively mundane decisions, such as planning to take certain depreciation allowances or making contributions to some type of plan. But for some customers, worldly things will not be enough and they will start looking for some tax shelters to reduce their tax burden. Thus, if you have to describe the period between October 16th and December 31st tax shelter season This would be very close to the truth.

Captive insurance is one of those things that is often discussed of late, as November and December are usually considered closed season, I don’t know the statistics these days, but data produced by state insurance commissioners about a decade ago showed that about 90% of captives applied at the end of the year. This does not mean that all of these captives were tax shelters: even if a company were to create a perfectly legitimate captive without a desire to save tax, it would probably wait until the end of the year to see what its purposes were. What does the financial situation look like? To supply capital to the new captive. But there are actually a good number of these late-season closures captive tax havenWhich are captive arrangements created for the primary purpose of deferring or avoiding taxes and managing risk (true) necessarily of a prisoner) is being considered at best as a secondary consideration.

Now, one might think that all the IRS activity in dealing with microcaptive tax shelters and the four US Tax Court cases where microcaptive tax shelters were historically struck down would lead people to believe that captive tax shelters are dead. And they should look for something else. Makes perfect sense, but it doesn’t match reality. Even after everything that has happened to microcaptive tax shelters, they continue to be sold. Sometimes the deal is slightly tweaked to avoid the IRS’s radar screen, but the basic shelter aspects are the same: take a tax deduction for the insurance payment, defer taxes on the payment into the captive, and pay lip service to the insurance only. Give. Purposes of detention.

This season, at least four varieties of captive tax shelters are still being marketed to taxpayers.

Classic microcaptive shelter. These are the same risk-pool captives who have made the type of 831(b) elections that they have lost in all four U.S. Tax Court cases. Filing tax returns based on transactions involving microcaptive shelters is nothing more or less than a fast-track to penalties, but promoters keep selling them and people keep buying them. Einstein’s comment about repeating the same experiment and expecting a different result comes to mind.

Series Microcaptive Shelter. A series microcaptive is basically a poor man’s microcaptive where the taxpayer does not get his own standalone captive, but rather shares a captive arrangement with others through a series LLC structure. There is no separate risk pool, but instead the Series 1 or Series A or something similar acts as a risk pool. These deals are worse from a tax perspective than standard microcaptives because backdoors are typically built into them so that the taxpayer can compensate the entire organization for any significant losses, i.e., no risk distribution exists. Another quick process for punishment.

Puerto Rico Detainee Shelter. This is a type of microcaptive shelter, where, typically, the taxpayer’s operating business makes insurance payments to a larger insurance company set up for this purpose and owned by a third person, and the money is then placed in either the insurance company Transferred under an arrangement or to the customer’s reinsurance captive, with the idea that the customer will eventually take the money to Puerto Rico under that territory’s lower tax rates. Sounds good at first glance, but there is really no insurance going on in terms of tax, plus to take advantage of Puerto Rico’s favorable tax rates, one has to actually live in Puerto Rico. Good luck with that strategy.

Inmate shelter related to PPLI. There are many variations of this scheme, but the basic idea is that a taxpayer’s operating business pays premiums indirectly through a front company owned by the taxpayer. Private-Placement Life Insurance Policy (known as PPLI Policy). Because the cash value of a PPLI policy is not taxed, any distributions taken by the captive are not taxed, and the PPLI policy owner can still obtain cash by borrowing against the cash value. In other words, the taxpayer gets a deduction for the insurance premiums paid by his or her operating business, and then never has to pay taxes on that money. Too good to be true? Yes. The main problem is the same as with all the captive shelters above, which is that the insurance sold to the taxpayer’s operating business is not insurance in the first place and therefore is not entitled to any deduction.

The bottom line is this: The IRS has significantly slowed down the sales of microcaptive and pseudo-microcaptive tax shelters, but does nothing to stop those sales. In contrast, there appears to be a (realistically) modest uptick in sales of these shelters. Furthermore, much of the infrastructure that supports microcaptive havens is still alive, meaning actuaries who will pluck risk numbers out of thin air, captive managers who continue to run risk pools and manage on-chain LLC structures. , and state and offshore insurance regulators who are all also willing to cooperate in licensing fictitious bonds as long as they can report better numbers to their state legislatures for budget purposes. The IRS has designated microcaptive shelters as “transactions of interest”, which has yielded decidedly mixed results. It’s time for stronger medicine.

The problem with captive tax shelters is that they look, feel, and taste just like perfectly legitimate captive arrangements. But that’s what tax shelters do, that is, try to move forward by hiding in the shadows of the actual transactions. So how can a business owner who actually needs a valid captive for risk management purposes distinguish a true captive from a captive shelter?

As always, the best way to avoid getting into any abusive tax shelter is to get an independent opinion by a qualified tax professional, and one that you have found yourself and was not recommended by the promoters of the transaction (which, of course Will do) No matter how bad the case is, always recommend getting a friendly tax professional to give it a rubber-stamp of approval). It is a bright red flag when the originator of a tax deal is required to sign a confidentiality or privacy agreement that prevents such review. Another bright red flag is when someone says, “Your own tax professional will never understand this.” Remember: If a deal is legitimate, there will be a consensus among tax professionals that it is legitimate.

But if there is no such agreement, run.