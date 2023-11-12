Abuse of social media platforms is a threat to human dignity – Namibian

Decades ago, Justice Lewis Brandeis fundamentally said that the people who won our independence believed that the freedom to think as you wish and speak as you wish was indispensable to the discovery and dissemination of political truth.

He further said that it is dangerous to discourage thought, hope and imagination.

Brandeis underlined that fear gives rise to repression and repression gives rise to hatred and hatred threatens stable government.

And, ultimately, the path to a country’s security lies in the opportunity to freely discuss perceived grievances and proposed remedies.

The need for respect for human dignity did not arise only with the advent of constitutional democracy in Namibia.

Those who are Christians may have read the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which says on the issue of respect for human dignity: “Of all visible creatures man is the only one capable of ‘knowing and loving his Creator.’”

“He is ‘the only creature on earth whom God has desired for himself’, and he alone is called to share wisdom and love in God’s life.

“It is for this purpose that he was created, and this is the root of his dignity… Being in the image of God, the human person has the dignity of a person who is not just something, but someone.

“He is capable of self-knowledge, self-possession and giving of himself freely and communicating with other persons.

“And he has been called by grace into a covenant with his Creator, to provide him with a response of faith and love which no other creature in his place can give.”

At the theoretical level the above statements are appropriate in our constitutional democracy.

However, regrettably, with the increasing use and popularity of social media platforms, people’s dignity and reputation are destroyed, humiliated, marginalized and seriously harmed on a daily basis. Is.

Justice Sibeya of the High Court of Namibia recently reminded us of a statement by Rhonda Jones, a Christian meditator.

In her article ‘Depression and Negative Thoughts’ Jones says: “Watch your thoughts, they become words. Watch your words, they become actions. Watch your actions, they become habits. Pay attention to your habits, they become character. Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny.”

rumor mongers

Since the advent of social media and the convenience of instant communication far and wide, social media rumor and gossip entrepreneurs have emerged among us.

They are motivated not by sensible principles but by an egotistical lust for power, control over others and seem to be motivated by a cynical indifference towards being seen as ‘dangerous’ or perhaps dishonestly motivated ‘revolutionaries’.

These entrepreneurs use social media platforms as a ready stock in trade to violate the reputation and dignity of others.

What is worrying is that the existing right “to be left alone” has thus been abandoned.

These rumor and gossip entrepreneurs work day and night to collect and spread poisonous gossip, along with the industry at large, with dishonesty that, to their knowledge, is immaterial.

On a daily basis, men and women suffer the most severe mental pain and suffering at the hands of these entrepreneurs.

Already in 1890, Brandeis and Samuel D. Warren – in their work ‘The Right to Privacy’ – warned that “Each crop of unreasonable gossip, thus harvested, becomes the seed of more, and, by its propagation In direct proportion, it decreases.” of social standards and morality”.

On the other hand, even apparently harmless gossip, when disseminated widely and continuously, as we currently hear and see in Namibia, becomes potent for evil.

This is because gossip both trivializes and distorts.

A ‘cocktail of evil…’

In our country, rumor and gossip mongers belittle others by inverting the relative importance of real things, dwarfing the thoughts and aspirations of others and, in fact, dwarfing the discussion of socio-economic matters of public importance.

Therefore, we all should be concerned about the personal rumors and gossips that are created to gain the dignity that they deserve by being circulated on large and grand proportions on WhatsApp groups.

I fear we have reached the level where these entrepreneurs delight and entertain with a cocktail of evil, stupidity and sheer ignorance while creating an environment of rumor and gossip.

Due to lack of motivation to do constructive work, they pose a real threat to the very essence of human dignity and peace of mind.

It is therefore disturbing that pettiness and insult-based public discourse have unfortunately overshadowed the mature strength of thought and fragility of feeling.

truth must flourish

We must accept that in such a toxic and false environment on social media, there is not much space left for creative ideas to flourish.

The opportunity that social media has created to pursue the creative interests and ideas of society is being exploited by the rumor and gossip entrepreneurs among us.

So it is fair to say: Namibia, wake up and fight against the abuse of social media and its use to spread hatred and evil.

Sisa Namandje is a legal practitioner at both the High Court and Supreme Court of Namibia, and the author of five law books, including the forthcoming ‘Cadre Administrative Law Guide’.

Source: www.namibian.com.na