Abu Dhabi acquisition of The Telegraph to be investigated over censorship fears

Lucy Fraser issues a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) to Redbird IMI – Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu

The culture secretary has intervened to stop an Abu Dhabi-backed fund from taking control of The Telegraph within days, amid fears of censorship and foreign state influence.

Lucy Fraser issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) to Redbird IMI, which will trigger a preliminary investigation by Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into the planned acquisition.

Regulators have been asked to submit their report by January 26.

Ofcom will investigate the impact of the deal on the need for accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinions in newspapers.

The CMA will look at legal technicalities and potential competition issues, which are unlikely to be relevant as IMI has only a limited presence in the UK through its English-language newspaper, The National, and the Arabic rolling news channel, Sky News Arabia.

Ms Fraser’s move means Redbird IMI, which is led by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, could face legally binding restrictions on its permission to operate The Telegraph, or even lose the deal. can be blocked.

In that scenario, the suspended auction will be resumed. It has attracted bidders including a consortium led by hedge fund founder Sir Paul Marshall and DMGT, publisher of The Daily Mail. He is campaigning for ministers to stop The Telegraph and its sister magazine The Spectator from falling under Abu Dhabi’s influence.

MPs wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden this week urging an investigation on national security grounds – James Manning/PA

MPs this week wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, urging an investigation on national security grounds as well as a public interest review. A dozen conservatives called Redbird’s plans a “very real potential national security threat.” Former Foreign Secretary Lord Hague has also separately called for the deal to be halted.

Redbird IMI is a joint venture between Redbird, an American private equity firm, and International Media Investments (IMI), an Abu Dhabi vehicle backed by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. IMI is providing 75% of the £600m price for The Telegraph and The Spectator.

A spokesperson for Redbird IMI said: “We welcome the opportunity to provide the government with the information they need to investigate our deal, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the government and the regulator throughout this process.

“Redbird IMI is fully committed to retaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications and believes that editorial independence for these titles is essential to protecting their reputation and credibility.”

In an interview with The Telegraph this week, Mr Zucker said he would resign if there were any suggestions of intervention from Abu Dhabi.

“I understand why people have raised questions,” he said. All I can say is that they are in the wrong place. I am here to say that The Telegraph’s editorial independence is guaranteed.

Ms Fraser refused to intervene to stop the first stage of the complex transaction from going ahead. The Barclay family will be allowed to repay a £1.2bn loan to Lloyds Banking Group which will release The Telegraph and The Spectator magazines from the hands of receivers.

Jeff Zucker said he would resign if there was any suggestion of interference from Abu Dhabi – Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

The family lost control of ownership in June after failing to repay a loan that had matured years earlier. They have arranged a £600m loan from Redbird IMI which will be quickly converted into ownership of The Telegraph and The Spectator. This is the second phase of the deal which will be suspended pending the investigation.

Ms Fraser came under pressure from Lloyds to allow loan repayments. It has significantly reduced the value of the loan and will now be able to book profits worth millions of pounds.

The PIIN issued by Ms Fraser relates only to The Telegraph, as their powers to protect the public interest only cover newspapers. It was not immediately clear whether Redbird IMI would be able to take control of The Spectator any time soon.

The Barclays are preparing to repay Lloyds on Friday or Monday. He has arranged to borrow the balance of his loan from IMI directly into the bank and has pledged security over his other businesses, including online retailer Very.

It is expected that Ms Fraser will use additional powers under the Enterprise Act 2002 to prevent the Barclay family from regaining influence over The Telegraph during the investigation into the Redbird IMI takeover.

A further announcement is expected on Thursday or Friday, which would mean the independent directors drawn up by Lloyds and led by chairman Mike McTighe would be likely to remain in place until the new ownership is settled.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told The Telegraph: “I think it’s important that national security plays a role in this. This is not a friendly nation.

“We have to look at every single factor of the acquisition, including the threat to national security. UK security services should be able to decide whether this is a purchase too far.

Former Tory security minister Sir John Hayes told The Telegraph: “The main thing is there is going to be an investigation. This is really good news. Public interest inquiry is an important mechanism by which this can be examined.

“It is good news that the government responded. Let’s wait to see what he says. For me it has always been about concerns about foreign ownership of a major national media organ.

Former Tory defense minister Alec Shelbrooke said: “It is vital that people maintain full confidence in printed newspapers. The spread of fake news is undermining Western security. “All aspects of the acquisition should be considered.”

Alicia Kearns, Tory chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “Security concerns are clearly separate from the protection of our media environment. It is of fundamental importance that both tracks are followed.”

