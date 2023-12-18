About the Fed's Great Monetary Pivot

Investors were pleased with the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement – ​​perhaps more so than Chairman Jerome Powell and his aides desired.

The central bank left its policy rate unchanged (at 5.25% from 5.5%), but its new statement along with economic projections suggests the pace of rate cuts next year will be slightly faster than the Fed had previously indicated. A stock market that was already generously priced jumped higher on the news and long-term interest rates fell.

Why should this reaction be anything but good news for the Fed? The central bank’s policy judgment is that short-term rates need to remain higher a little longer to provide an appropriate level of fiscal stability and reduce inflation. In fact, this decision was partially undone by investor reaction – as higher stock prices and low long-term rates loosened financial conditions and increased demand.

It was always this way: The Fed could do little about the financial markets’ determination to second-guess, misunderstand, and sometimes outright reverse its policy decisions. The best thing Powell and his colleagues can do is be clear about the uncertainties, the limits of their power to steer the economy, and their commitment to getting inflation back to 2%. On these measures, it is hard to fault his recent performance, given his current methods of communication.

The Fed was slow to raise interest rates as inflation surged due to the pandemic, but once it started tightening policy it moved more forcefully than other central banks. Even though it had to lean against excessively loose fiscal policy, its tightening gradually reduced inflation from 9.1% to 3.1% by November. To its own surprise, and to almost everyone else’s, the Fed has accomplished this without inducing a recession. The labor market is cooling now, but not so suddenly that unemployment increases. So far, so good: The economy remains on track for the expected soft landing.

Powell’s statements have also been well-regarded – even if investors don’t always pay attention. This week’s celebration appears to have been inspired less by the Chairman’s comments than by the so-called dot plot of future interest rates included in the Fed’s periodic summary of economic projections. The new dot plot suggests three quarter-point cuts in 2024, bringing the policy rate to 4.6% by the end of the year, compared to just two cuts in the September projections. However, as Powell made clear (for the umpteenth time) these estimates are not a collective forecast, plan, or commitment – ​​merely an average of policymakers’ widely differing views of what might be right if each of them did what they believed. That things change. The Chairman reiterated that “the ongoing progress towards our 2% inflation target is not assured. We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

It is a pity, though hardly surprising, that many welcomed the dot plot as confirmation of the contrary, as if it signaled an intention not to raise rates any further. With luck, the policy rate will actually continue to fall as inflation eases – but the reaction of the dot plot actually makes this benign outcome, other things being equal, less likely, as it would reduce some of the Fed’s tightening. gives. Similarly, if investors are too committed to a soft-landing scenario, any subsequent need to boost rates would come as a shock that risks greater financial instability and much more turmoil.

Powell could not be more clear about his priorities, the inevitable uncertainties and the Fed’s determination to slowly but surely get inflation back to 2%. Yet he and his colleagues may ask themselves whether the dot plot is helping or hindering their efforts at understanding.

Source: www.bloomberg.com