It offers a wide range of water slides, bounce house rentals and more to add to the festive cheer.

The renowned name in the business, About to Bounce, has expanded its holiday party rental selection to include more water slides, bounce house rentals and more to add to the festive cheer.

Since its inception, About to Bounce’s goal has been to raise the standards of inflatables and other party supplies in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. With over 15 years of dedicated service, it has become the favorite choice of party hosts who want to add an extra dose of entertainment to family events, church functions, school or community parties and even business events.

For over 15 years now, the company has become the preferred choice of party hosts in New Orleans, LA and the surrounding areas due to its wide range of high-quality inflatables and other supplies and its solid customer support.

About to Bounce

Its water slide rentals, in particular, are very popular with people looking to stay cool during summer events. And keeping their changing needs in mind, About to Bounce has added new options to its selection to make holiday parties extra special.

A representative for the company said, “There are lots of new bounce houses, mechanical rides, carnival games and more in our collection.”

About to Bounce constantly updates its inventory with new and more exciting options for people in the city. But it never compromises with the quality of its rentals and inflatables. Rigorous safety checks are always carried out, and all supplies are cleaned and sanitized to maintain high quality standards. The rave reviews it has received prove its commitment to quality.

Those looking for any type of party rentals and inflatables can reach out to About to Bounce. The company has made online booking seamless and secure to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers. Its team of friendly and well-trained customer support professionals is ready to understand their needs, answer their inquiries and provide them with the rental options best suited to their needs and budget.

About to Bounce is also proud of its dedicated delivery team, which is highly efficient and ensures that supplies will be delivered to the venue on time. Apart from free delivery, this team will ensure that the setup is completed without causing any inconvenience to the guests and party hosts. Hosts can relax and enjoy their time while professionals handle the logistics.

This holiday season brings many new additions to About To Bounce’s selection, including bounce house rentals, water slide rentals, combos, obstacle courses, kid’s rentals, mechanical bulls, rock climbing walls and more.

To know more about these party rentals and get ready for holiday parties, one can visit https://www.abouttobounce.com/.

About About to Bounce

Media Contact

About to Bounce

Address: 909 South Al Davis Road, New Orleans, LA 70123

Phone: (504) 914-6489

URL: https://www.abouttobounce.com/

Email: [email protected]

