Abortion pills: What to know about mifepristone as Supreme Court begins hearing the case

Top Line

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hear two cases related to the approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, potentially limiting access to the drug until June 2022 after the high court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision. Has become the more prominent abortion method.

The abortion-inducing drug mifepristone can now be made available in pharmacies that choose to offer it. , [+] This, the FDA said on Tuesday. Corbis via Getty Images

important facts

The Supreme Court will hear cases over the legality of the abortion pill brought by the Food and Drug Administration and mifepristone maker Danco Laboratories, both of whom have challenged an appeals court decision that vacated an update to the drug’s government approval. Anti-abortion rights plaintiffs originally filed suit to block FDA approval of mifepristone entirely, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals withdrew only updates that would have made the drug available via telehealth and mail. were, and the Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would only consider the legality. Those updates will not further consider the question of whether mifepristone should be banned altogether. Mifepristone is one of two medications taken to end a pregnancy – it stops the pregnancy, and then the other medication, misoprostol, induces contractions to expel the tissue – and it is used up to 10 weeks into the pregnancy. It is approved for up to 12 or 13 weeks, although in practice it is often used up to 12 or 13 weeks. The medication must be prescribed and cannot be obtained over the counter, and historically it has only been available in person from a physician or clinic certified to prescribe mifepristone, or more recently, prescribed through telehealth appointments. and distributed through mail-order pharmacies approved for supply. Medicine. The Food and Drug Administration finalized rules in January that now allow mifepristone to be dispensed even in brick-and-mortar retail pharmacies after a medical provider prescribes it, when those pharmacies are able to dispense it. They get certified and agree to certain criteria. Major retailers including CVS and Walgreens largely agreed to carry mifepristone in states where abortion is legal — but then faced opposition from anti-abortion rights activists, leading Walgreens to reverse its decision in at least some states. Had to withdraw — though at least some independent pharmacies have begun carrying the drug, Politico reported in October. Lawmakers in several GOP-led states have also introduced laws that could jeopardize access to the abortion drug or penalize people for using it — even though pregnant people can still receive pills through the mail. Are able to avoid state-level abortion restrictions by traveling to or from nearby neighborhoods. The state—and Wyoming—in March became the first state to specifically ban abortion pills, which was later blocked in court.

what to see

The Supreme Court has not yet determined when it will hear oral arguments in the mifepristone case, but the court will hear the case and issue a decision sometime before its term ends in June 2024. If the court rules against the FDA and Danco and restricts access to mifepristone, the availability of the drug will return to the situation before the updates were implemented in 2016 and 2021. This would eliminate the ability to prescribe mifepristone via telehealth or receive the medication via mail delivery, meaning the medication would only be able to be prescribed and taken in person at a physician’s office. It will only be available for the first seven weeks of pregnancy instead of 10.

tangent line

If access to mifepristone is restricted, telehealth patients will still be able to receive medication abortion using only misoprostol. The drug – which has faced fewer legal attacks than mifepristone – can be taken on its own to terminate a pregnancy, although it is marginally less effective and produces more side effects than the use of mifepristone. . The FDA has not approved the misoprostol abortion regimen alone, but other major groups, including the World Health Organization and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have recommended the protocol as an acceptable alternative when mifepristone is not available.

big number

53%. This is the percentage of all abortions in the US that were medication abortions in 2020, according to the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute, the most recent year for which data is available. Research has consistently shown that medication abortion is extremely safe and 99.6% effective at terminating pregnancies, with only 0.4% of medical abortions resulting in serious complications. The FDA reports that there have been only 28 deaths in patients “associated with mifepristone” between September 2000 and June 2022, although it notes that it is unclear whether those deaths were actually caused by mifepristone, as they could be attributed to other factors. May be due to.

main background

Medication abortion via mifepristone and misoprostol was first approved by the FDA in 2000. Although widely used throughout the United States when abortion was legal, abortion medications have gained attention after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022. They are an easy way for patients in states where the procedure is banned to more easily obtain an abortion as clinics providing surgical abortions have closed. The wave of state-level restrictions on abortion has inspired new strategies for making abortion pills available, such as mail-order services – and mail-forwarding services that can help circumvent state restrictions – and abortion provider states. Mobile clinics are being set up on the borders. Where abortion is illegal. According to VICE News, more than 20,000 packets of abortion pills were shipped using clandestine methods in the six months following the Supreme Court decision in an attempt to circumvent state restrictions. The FDA’s expansion of mifepristone into retail pharmacies was part of the Biden administration’s broader efforts to mitigate the impact of the Supreme Court decision, as the administration has pointed to the drug’s propensity for abortion and the fact that the FDA has approved mifepristone for use nationwide. Abortion pills have been authorized as a major method for abortion. To counter state restrictions. The DOJ also issued a legal opinion clarifying that the abortion pill can be mailed to states where abortion is banned under federal law, though it remains to be seen what effect the Supreme Court opinion will have on that. Will have to.

amazing facts

In addition to abortion, mifepristone may also be used for other medical conditions, although it remains to be seen how the Supreme Court case may affect access in those cases. The drug may also be used for abortion and early pregnancy loss or used off-label for other gynecological uses, such as treating uterine fibroids. Mifepristone is also used in a different dose as a treatment for Cushing’s syndrome, a rare endocrine disease that causes excessive production of the hormone cortisol – which mifepristone blocks – and clinical trials have investigated whether How this medicine can be used to treat conditions such as many forms of cancer. Depression.

Further reading

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Abortion Pill Cases, Will Determine Whether Pills Should Be Banned (Forbes)

The Mifepristone Decision: Here Are the Unintended Health Consequences of the Attacks on Abortion Pills (Forbes)

Medication abortion without mifepristone? What to Know About Misoprostol-Only Abortions in the Wake of the Court’s Decision (Forbes)

What is medication abortion? Your Questions Answered (Association of American Medical Colleges)

Information about mifepristone for medical termination of pregnancy at ten weeks of gestation (US Food and Drug Administration)

Abortion Drug Availability and Use (Kaiser Family Foundation)

Abortion Pill Providers Are Experimenting With Ways to Expand Access (The New York Times)