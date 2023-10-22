Abortion bans and anti-LGBTQ laws are complicating business travel

Business travel is returning to 2019 levels as COVID-19-related concerns largely subside. But as stricter abortion restrictions and anti-LGBTQ laws spread, some employers and event organizers are considering a new set of threats to employee safety outside the office.

Dozens of states have cut back on abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, and more than 180 bills restricting LGBTQ rights are moving forward in states across the country. Many such moves have drawn criticism on political and civil rights grounds, with companies and event organizers threatening state boycotts, leading North Carolina to repeal a 2016 anti-transgender bathroom law.

But recently, conservative “anti-woke” messaging has made many companies more hesitant to publicly associate themselves with progressive causes. Business travel planners and human resources experts say some people are now adopting a calm approach to minimize the risks.

“We think seriously about who we send where and ask employees if they are comfortable moving to a state that has demonstrated they are,” said Sierra Gross, CEO of the consultancy firm Caged Bird HR. “Not inclusive of people with certain identities.” “We could be putting someone’s physical and psychological safety at risk in some of these states.”

While civil rights groups (and the Canadian government) have issued advisories warning of the risks from the law, some travel industry groups and local advocates have pushed back against the boycott, arguing that they would harm hospitality workers and minority business owners. cause harm and rarely change policies. Last month, California lawmakers voted to repeal a ban on state employees using public funds to travel to 26 states with anti-LGBTQ policies, and replaced it with a public awareness campaign.

In an April survey, spend platform SAP Concur found that 82% of LGBTQ+ business travelers had changed accommodations at least once in the past 12 months because they felt unsafe, compared to 70% of U.S. business travelers overall and 70% of business travelers globally. But 53% were passengers.

For many workers, these concerns are nothing new – many have had to be extra conscious of their safety for a long time, with little or no support from employers. However, for companies and travel managers, there is now a growing “sense of importance and urgency” to rethink their policies, said Charlie Sultan, president of Concur Travel.

The last time this happened on a wide scale was when COVID-19 hit, putting pressure on businesses to review their policies known as “duty of care” to keep employees safe at work.

While most businesses now have protocols in place to handle COVID risks, some are starting to grapple with other scenarios: What if a pregnant employee has a medical emergency while traveling to an anti-abortion state? Or the conflict a trans employee faces somewhere without public accommodations protections for gender identity?

Lauren Winans, CEO of Next Level Benefits, an HR consultancy firm, said some of her corporate clients have started maintaining lists of potentially problematic destinations for workers to visit. Others are adopting a no-retaliation policy, he said, which allows employees to raise concerns in certain areas, set boundaries or deny travel.

Construction bidding platform PlanHub is “conducting a thorough assessment of the potential risks associated with the legal and political landscape in various jurisdictions,” said Kimberly Rogan, the company’s chief of staff and head of people operations. “We have refined our guidelines to better inform employees about these factors and provide clear instructions on how to navigate them.”

These efforts coincide with a broader focus on mental and physical health and safety following the pandemic, said Daniel Beauchamp, head of global business consulting for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at American Express Global Business Travel.

As these concerns have become “front and center of the corporate consciousness,” some U.S. and international employers are taking a “more nuanced” approach to their duty of care, he said.

But human resources professionals say few businesses taking these steps are airing them publicly, and the change is not universal.

Many companies do not operate extensively across state borders or rely heavily on business travel. And it is often impossible to separate an employer’s caring concerns from its political values ​​– which can somehow cut both ways. Some conservative groups and companies have long asked meeting planners to book gatherings in like-minded states, and vice versa for liberal states.

Some sectors say that despite an uptick in business travel, they are seeing a decline due to the new laws.

Between May – the month in which Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis expanded a “say no to gay” law criticized by critics – and mid-September, more than 17 groups cited the issue as reasons for not hosting conventions in Greater Florida. Cited “current Florida politics” and security. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, despite a local reputation for inclusivity, according to the Visit Lauderdale tourism group.

That list includes the National Sales Network, the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, the University of Southern Mississippi and others, said Stacey Ritter, CEO of Visit Lauderdale. He estimated that the community lost more than $98 million in revenue.

“This is not an economic issue where you can offer a group more money to help headline their convention,” Ritter said. “There’s very little you can do if people feel unwelcome in the state,” he said.

A spokesperson for DeSantis dismissed concerns about lost business travel as “nonsense”, saying that “Florida’s economy is growing rapidly”, with the state receiving nearly 38 million visitors quarterly earlier this year. Has hosted the record.

