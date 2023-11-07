ABF shares rise on strong fiscal update, buyback and special dividend news

Photo Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images In photos via Getty Images

Associated British Foods rose on Tuesday after the release of solid full-year figures and the announcement of a new share buyback program and special dividend.

At £22.38 per share, the ABF share price was up 6.3% and above the FTSE 100.

The Primark owner’s revenue rose 16% to £19.8bn in the 12 months to September 16. Sales increased across the business, although its value apparel unit was once again the standout performer. Primark’s turnover grew 17% on the previous year to £9 billion.

ABF said Primark “enjoyed sales growth in all our markets due to a number of factors, including partly offsetting high and volatile input cost inflation, well-received product ranges and the resulting appeal of our offering to new “Including carefully selected value enhancements to customers and existing customers.”

It added that “strongly performing new stores and the rollout of our enhanced customer website also contributed to the strong sales performance.”

Price increases in its grocery division lifted revenues by 12% to £4.2bn, while pricing operations and increased production meant sugar sales rose 26% to £2.55bn.

Materials and agriculture revenues improved 18% and 7% to £2.16 billion and £1.84 billion respectively.

ABF’s adjusted pre-tax profit rose 9% year-on-year to £1.47 billion.

Share repurchase, special dividend

The company’s net debt rose to £2.27 billion last year, largely the result of significant investment in its retail operations. Primark opened 27 new stores last year and spent heavily to improve its digital operations.

But ABF said its financial leverage was just under 1x, prompting it to announce plans to buy back £500m of its shares and pay a special dividend of 12.7p per share.

This supplementary award means the total dividend for the year increased to 60p per share from 43.7pa a year earlier.

“Performed extremely well”

Chief Executive George Weston commented that “At the start of this financial year the Group was facing very significant economic challenges due to major geopolitical events. Looking back on the year, it is clear to me that the Group has performed very well. performed well and as a result are now well placed for the year ahead.”

He described trading at Primark as “excellent in the circumstances”, noting that selective price increases “[had] Deliveries were delivered as desired, with customers enthusiastically shopping with us.”

“On good terms”

Looking ahead to the new year, Associated British Foods said that “although the environment for the consumer is still challenging, inflation pressures have eased and there is less volatility than 12 months ago.”

It added that “as a result the group is in a good position.”

Discussing last year’s results, eToro analyst Mark Crouch said “This is a very strong update from Associated British Foods, which has weathered the inflationary environment and volatile customer demand well last year “

Describing Primark as “the one everyone always wants to know about”, Crouch said that “carefully selected price increases allowed the budget clothing retailer to significantly increase revenues without upsetting customers.”

She added that she “has had successful collaborations with people like Stacey Solomon and Rita Ora [also] “Buyers loved it.”