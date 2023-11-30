Abercrombie & Fitch CEO: A leadership masterclass on saving the retail icon

Inside the recently opened Abercrombie & Fitch store on New York City’s Fifth Avenue, we get a glimpse of the future of the iconic brand.

Shoppers from all over the world climb up and down the stairs to the two-story space. Blissful teens and older millennials come out with the latest styles at a brand that was previously considered only for the youth. A bright, open shopping environment seems to scream, “We are the new Abercrombie & Fitch.”

The store’s positive atmosphere isn’t lost on its CEO, Fran Horowitz.

“The storefront really exemplifies where we are today. It’s a welcoming, inviting, inclusive brand. It’s very different from what our legacy was in the past,” Horowitz said exclusively on Yahoo Finance’s “Lead This Way.” “

Investors shouldn’t miss out on Horowitz’s work at Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).

The longtime retail executive saved the company through focused leadership and bringing others along on a transformational journey.

Top Leadership Tips from Abercrombie & Fitch CEOs

Before Horowitz arrived at Abercrombie & Fitch’s corner office, things were downright ugly.

After engineering a comeback for the Abercrombie-owned Hollister brand, when Fran Horowitz took over as CEO in February 2017, the 131-year-old brand was no longer a sexy retail story.

The company’s ethics were being questioned following the bizarre behavior of former CEO Mike Jefferies. Jefferies was said to have recently resurfaced questionable conduct several years after he was fired. A BBC investigation alleged that Jefferies exploited men in sex programs organized globally (Abercrombie is investigating the allegations).

At the end of Jefferies’ tenure the shops were a terrible place to shop. The financial situation was on the decline. The company’s claimants were reportedly kicking tyres. Its image exuded an old-timey, charming tone.

Horowitz’s plan of attack to save the brand worn by former President Teddy Roosevelt?

Listen carefully to buyers and employees. Show empathy. Rebuild Abercrombie’s culture at its Columbus, Ohio headquarters. Then swing big — and fast — to revamp a beloved mall staple.

Horowitz ended the cologne that was sprayed inside Abercrombie & Fitch stores. The lights were turned back on so people could see what they were buying. More inclusive marketing and clothing sizes were launched. Half-naked models no longer stood outside doors.

“We’ve come a long way from that,” Horowitz said.

Reviving Abercrombie & Fitch has been a serious endeavor for CEO Fran Horowitz (left). Photo source: Yahoo Finance

Financial discipline was restored to a company that had never been under Jefferies. Millions of unproductive square feet of physical stores were closed.

Horowitz has delivered a masterclass on leadership in saving a once-iconic brand.

Horowitz said, “Turning around Abercrombie is really a different leadership level because no one said it could be done. I mean I didn’t believe all the skeptics when I joined the company about nine years ago. What was happening was that we could change this brand.” Added.

Given Horowitz’s career arc, his work at Abercrombie & Fitch should come as no surprise.

Horowitz began folding clothes at a local shop during high school. She dropped out of college and set out on a path to retail excellence, stopping at Bergdorf Goodman, Express and Ann Taylor.

Today, Horowitz has a lot to show from his extensive experience.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s sales are on the rise again. Hollister is still doing well. Horowitz says the start of the holidays looks promising.

The company is once again opening new stores selectively. And finally, the company’s brands are being perceived well by the new generation.

“We see that sales momentum will continue, as years of marketing, product and in-store presentation efforts have created niche brands that resonate with their particular audiences,” Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlow said in a recent client note. Let’s connect strongly.”

Abercrombie shares have risen 265% over the past five years, outpacing the S&P 500’s 65% gain, according to Yahoo Finance data. The stock of longtime mall rival American Eagle Outfitters is down 18% over the same time period, while Gap is down 29%.

Horowitz said her time at Abercrombie & Fitch has been a challenging, rewarding journey, but it’s not over yet.

“I guess what I would hope is that my legacy will be a leader that people really enjoy working for. Someone who gives them inspiration, joy, teaches them a lot along the way, and Take away good lessons from everyone,” says Horowitz.

