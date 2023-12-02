Abd Karim: Improvement works will be arranged at Blitih Stadium in Kapit

KAPIT (Dec 2): Youth, Sports and Enterprise Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah assured the people here that he will do his best to speed up the approval of funds for improvement works at the Blatih Stadium here.

Adding further, he admits that the facility is in dire need of repairs and upgrades.

“We will call the architect and suggest what to do and how much it will cost. My estimate is around RM8 million to RM10 million,” he said during a press conference after attending the opening ceremony of Sarawak Youth Day 2023 at the Kapit Civic Center today.

Abdul Kareem said he had earlier inspected Bletih Stadium and the adjacent swimming pool area.

“I know that the stadium was used as a quarantine center during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then closed due to severe damage, especially to the roof and floor.

“The swimming pool is also not in proper order.

“It is a waste and a huge loss to the people here when these two sports facilities cannot be used.

“These facilities should not be abandoned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the press conference also announced the winners of several awards to be presented during the grand night ceremony of the festival.

The respective honorees of the Sarawak Male and Female Youth Awards are Mohd Akram Mohd Karim and Lyona Stephen, taking home RM5,000 each; And the recipient of the Sarawak Youth Day 2023 Non-Governmental Organization Award is Lu Yong Sieng, president of Junir Chamber International (JCI) – Kelab Belia Jalan Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu, who will receive RM10,000.

Source: www.theborneopost.com