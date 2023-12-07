AbbVie acquires neuroscience drugmaker Ceravel Therapeutics for $8.7 billion

AbbVie said it will acquire neuroscience drugmaker Ceravel Therapeutics for about $8.7 billion.

AbbVie will pay $45 per share for Cerewell and expects to complete the acquisition in mid-2024.

The deal is AbbVie’s latest effort to expand its drug pipeline as its best-selling treatments like Humira face generic competition.

A sign hangs outside an AbbVie facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 20, 2021.

Brian Snyder | reuters

AbbVie said Wednesday it will acquire neuroscience drugmaker Ceravel Therapeutics for about $8.7 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, AbbVie will pay $45 per share for Cereval. AbbVie said it expects to complete the acquisition in mid-2024.

Shares of Cerevel jumped 16% after Wednesday’s close to about $43 per share, just below the purchase price. Abby’s shares were down less than 1% in extended trading.

The deal is AbbVie’s latest effort to expand its drug pipeline as its best-selling treatments like Humira face generic competition. Just last week, AbbVie agreed to buy cancer drug developer Immunogen for about $10 billion.

According to a release from AbbVie, Cerevel will strengthen AbbVie’s portfolio, particularly for psychiatric and neurological disorders “where significant unmet needs remain”.

Ceravel will bring drugs such as amraclidine, an experimental treatment for both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, which includes symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions. That drug is currently in a Phase 1 study in elderly volunteers.

“Our existing neuroscience portfolio and our combined pipeline with Cerevel represent a significant growth opportunity over the next decade,” Richard Gonzalez, CEO and Chairman of AbbVie, said in a statement. “AbbVie will leverage its deep business capabilities, international infrastructure and regulatory and clinical expertise to deliver substantial shareholder value with multibillion-dollar sales potential across Cerevel’s portfolio of assets.”

AbbVie said it will hold an investor conference call about the deal on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Source: www.cnbc.com