Aave V3 Market resumes operations after security vulnerabilities

Aave V3 markets have not been blocked by Community Guardian, indicating resolution of the issues that prompted the temporary measures. This step has been taken after the execution of the governance resolution already voted.

Additionally, the Aave v2 Ethereum halving is expected tomorrow, with the decision being expedited due to block time on voting and operational considerations.

Aave resumes operations

Decentralized lending protocol Aave has successfully resumed operations after implementing precautionary measures earlier this month in response to a security vulnerability. In return, Aave DAO expressed gratitude for the prompt action taken by the community custodian to block the affected Aave V3 markets.

Aave V3 markets affected by Community Guardian have been halted following the execution of the governance proposal. Thanks to Aave DAO for the prompt action. For more on the Ethereum V2 marketplace, follow the governance discussion here: – Aave (@aave) 12 November 2023

On November 4, Aave temporarily halted its V2 Ethereum market and suspended assets on Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. Other Aave markets, such as Aave V3 on Ethereum, Base and Metis, as well as Aave V2 on Polygon and Avalanche, were unaffected.

The team temporarily paused the marketplace due to a reported issue with a specific feature. The pause was described as a precautionary measure after vulnerabilities were identified.

Although the specific issue or feature causing the issue was not disclosed, Aave assured users that they can still withdraw positions from the affected asset pool and be reimbursed. However, no further supply or borrowing can be made from the frozen asset pool until the issue is resolved.

Aave submitted a governance proposal to restore normal protocol operations to address the situation – the proposal aims to update the stablecoin lending parameters for stablecoin-owned tokens.

A voting process was scheduled within the Aave DAO between November 7 and November 10 to decide on the proposed measures. Notably, the governance proposal’s code has been tested by BGD Labs and reviewed by Aave companies and smart contract security firm Sertora.

AAVE token maintains stability

Aave is a leading decentralized lending platform with a net worth of over $6 billion, according to data from DeFiLlama. In July 2023, the protocol introduced its algorithmic stablecoin, GHO, positioning it as a competitor to Maker’s DAI token.

Aave DAO has expressed optimistic revenue expectations for the second half of 2023, driven by a significant increase in the price of AAVE, the protocol’s native token.

Despite security issues, Aave’s native token, AAVE, has demonstrated stability in its trend. Currently, the token is trading at $97.34, which represents an increase of 7.84% over the past week.

