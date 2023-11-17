Aave rebrands Avara, announces latest acquisition in Web3

Source: Awara

Aave has announced its rebranding as Avara and the acquisition of Los Angeles-based Web3 startup Los Feliz Engineering.

Avaara is home to some of the most innovative Web3 brands: @Aave, @lensprotocol, @ghoave, @sonarand now @Family Everyone is moving towards a people-driven internet that benefits everyone. – Avara^ (@avara) 16 November 2023

Los Feliz Engineering, the acquired startup, is recognized for the development of the self-custody Ethereum wallet family and developer library ConnectKit. The acquisition brings Family and ConnectKit under Avaara, which is now the parent unit of Aave Labs, Sonar and Family.

Family Founder Benji Taylor will join Avara as Senior Vice President of Product and Design, along with the entire engineering team from Los Feliz Engineering.

“I am incredibly excited to collaborate with Avara and look forward to contributing my expertise to their already talented team,” said Taylor.

Avara’s ecosystem expansion

With the rebranding of Avara and the acquisition of Los Feliz Engineering, the company is expanding its reach into the Web3 space. The move reflects Avara’s commitment to expanding its offerings and integrating new technologies into its Web3 portfolio.

Stanny Kulechov, Founder of Avaara, said, “We believe this change will foster new businesses and provide a fair playing field, creating a vibrant Web3 ecosystem that supports all participants – users, creatives, applications, networks. , will benefit algorithms, protocols and DAOs alike.”

“These are important advances toward our ultimate mission: an open, decentralized Internet that is equitable, inspires participation, and fosters innovation,” Kulechov said.

“Whether you’re a startup looking to build from the ground up in Web3 or an existing business looking to add decentralized features,” said Kulechov, Avara aims to serve as the go-to brand for cutting-edge Web3. . Features and services that can be seamlessly integrated into any application.”

The move follows Avara’s previous acquisition of Sonar in December 2022. Sonar, a Web3 social gaming app that supports NFT-based avatars, was the first “social metaverse” powered by Avara’s Lens protocol. Sonar co-founders Ben South Lee and Randolph Lee also joined Avara following the acquisition.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source: cryptonews.com