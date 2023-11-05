Aave Protocol has halted these marketplace operations due to bug reports

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave has suspended operations in several markets after receiving reports of issues on a certain function of the protocol.

DeFi protocol vulnerabilities discovered; Are user funds at risk?

On Saturday, November 4, decentralized lending protocol Aave announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it has halted the Aave v2 Ethereum market and suspended certain assets on Avalanche. Additionally, the protocol has frozen specific assets on Aave V3 on Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

Today we received reports of an issue on a certain feature of the Aave protocol. Following verification by community developers, Guardian has taken the following temporary containment measures (no funds are at risk): – Aave (@aave) 4 November 2023

According to the protocol announced, these actions serve as a temporary precautionary measure following a problem report at a specific facility.

Additionally, Aave said in the post that Aave v3 markets on Ethereum, Base and Metis and v2 markets on Polygon and Avalanche are unaffected. Meanwhile, according to the DeFi lending protocol, no funds were at risk in any market.

🚨🚨 🚨 On 11-04 17:38:35 UTC, Aave Guardian has taken the necessary security measures to block the AaveV2 protocol (and all Aave pools are secured): Given that the protocol is “forked” by multiple third parties and the exact details have not yet been disclosed, it is … pic.twitter.com/OkO1EZv6pW – PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) 4 November 2023

Although Aave did not specify what the issue was or the feature that caused the issue, Protocol said it would issue a detailed explanation once a full resolution is in place. The statement read:

A governance proposal will be presented shortly to restore the normal operation of the protocol. A detailed postmortem will be released once the case is fully resolved.

Aave further clarified that users who supply or borrow from the frozen asset pool can still withdraw and repay positions. However, these users cannot supply or borrow more funds from the frozen asset pool until the issue is resolved. Protocol added:

No action can be taken on frozen properties until the freeze is lifted.

AAVE price remains stable despite protocol vulnerabilities

There is no evidence to suggest that the issue has had any impact on the value of the protocol’s native token, AAVE. At the time of writing, the token is valued at $90.15, representing a negligible 0.9% price decline over the past 24 hours.

Nevertheless, the token is outperforming on larger time frames. Over the past week, the price of AAVE has increased by more than 10%, and touched the $100 mark at some point during the week – for the first time since February.

Although the price of AAVE has been moving mostly sideways over the past few days, the resolution of the current issue could trigger new momentum for the token. Therefore, there is a possibility that the cryptocurrency could reach $100 again, especially considering the optimistic environment of the crypto market.

AAVE price slows upward move on daily time frame. Source: AAVEUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from Binance Academy, chart from Trading View

source: www.newsbtc.com