Aave halts multiple markets after reports of feature issue

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave halted multiple markets on November 4 after receiving reports of an issue affecting “a certain feature,” according to a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The pause affects multiple networks, including the Aave V2 Ethereum Market and some Avalanche assets on Aave V2. Additionally, some assets on Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism have been frozen.

“Today we received reports of an issue on a certain feature of the Aave protocol,” Aave announced, adding that after verification by community developers, the guardian has taken the following temporary containment measures (no funds are at risk).

Aave did not specify what issue or feature caused the problem, or which properties were affected. Aave’s post also emphasized that no funds on any of its markets are at risk.

As per the protocol, Aave V3 markets on Ethereum, Base and Metis are not affected by this issue. Additionally, Aave V2 markets on Polygon and Avalanche are not affected.

The protocol thread noted, “A governance proposal to restore normal operation of the protocol will be submitted shortly. A detailed postmortem will be released once the issue is fully resolved.”

Aave said users who supplied or borrowed the frozen assets can still withdraw and repay positions, but cannot supply or borrow further assets until the issue is resolved. No action can be taken on stalled properties.

There is no indication that the issue has affected the price of Aave’s native token, AAVE. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $89.10, down 1.54% according to CoinMarketCap.

Source: cointelegraph.com