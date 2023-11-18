Aave ecosystem is being rebranded to Avara

Aave Companies founder Stanny Kulechov has announced that the network of blockchain entities and enterprises he created has been rebranded as Aave.

Rebranding to reflect new priorities

According to Kulechov, the name change reflects Avara’s new mission to go beyond DeFi by bringing Web3 to “all users globally with a variety of use cases.”

Before being known as Aave, the organization used to be Ethland but was renamed when its scope outgrew its previous goals.

Like the previous name, Avara is a Finnish word used colloquially as “to see more than you can see”. This change applies to the family of entities that previously operated as part of Aave. Aave Labs, the Aave protocol, and the AAVE token will each keep their own name. The GHO stablecoin will also continue to operate under the same name.

future plans

Kulechov shared that his group’s main focus in recent months has been the Lens Protocol, a social network protocol for Web 3.

“We really want to send a signal that we are now in a time with Web 3 where we are building that interface on existing infrastructure where people can actually interact in a way where it’s familiar to them . […] Recently, with the Lens protocol, we’re creating virtually social, so decentralized social media, that basically any developer can actually build their applications on top of it.

Avara also recently purchased Los Feliz Engineering for an undisclosed amount. Los Feliz is the team behind Engineering Family, which designed the developer library ConnectKit and a self-custodial mobile wallet for Ethereum tokens, among other projects.

Former Fam CEO Benji Taylor will now take on a new role at Avara as SVP of Product and Design, leading the rebranded firm’s new mission to bring Web3 to everyone.

However, Kulechov emphasized that although Web3 and social expansion will be Avara’s priority for the near future, the protocol has no plans to abandon the DeFi space and its so-far established projects.

“Avara will remain deeply committed to advancing decentralized finance. In particular, we have been the driving force behind the latest Aave V3 update and the recent launch of the Aave-native GHO stablecoin. Our dedication to leading technological innovations in the DeFi space is unwavering, and we are grateful for the continued support of the Aave community.

In the meantime, Avara aims to become the go-to protocol for anyone looking to integrate Web3 capabilities into their projects, no matter its nature.

