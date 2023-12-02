Aashka Goradia: From TV stardom to multi-crore entrepreneurship

1 December 2023: Every year, a new wave of aspiring actors and actresses enter the Bollywood and TV serials industry, yet only a few achieve success. Many find themselves looking for alternative paths. Amidst the familiar stories of student entrepreneurs building crore-worth companies, we present a unique success story. The story unfolds with famous TV actress Aashka Goradia, who took the bold decision to shift from acting to entrepreneurship and set up a multi-crore company.

Aashka Goradia, a well-known face of the TV serial industry, said goodbye to her acting career in 2019 and entered the business field. Aashka, who had long wanted to start her own business, founded Renee Cosmetics with college friends Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah. Surprisingly, his business endeavors overtook his acting success. Introducing a range of cosmetic products under the Renee Cosmetics brand, Aashka quickly gained popularity among consumers, leading to rapid success.

In the year 2020, Aashka Goradia’s Renee Cosmetics achieved significant financial milestones and earned crores of rupees in its very first year. Within just two years, the company’s valuation reached an impressive $100 million, approximately Rs 800 crore. According to a report in DNA, Priyank Shah, an associate at the company, outlined its ambitious target of reaching revenues of around Rs 400 crore by 2024. With over 200 cosmetic products in its portfolio, Renee Cosmetics sells its offerings through both online platforms. Amazon claims to have a presence in over 600 stores, as do Flipkart, Nykaa and offline channels.

To fuel further growth, Aashka secured funding from startup investors, raising a total of $36 million across four rounds. Renée Cosmetics’ current valuation is an impressive $100 million, and the company consistently makes substantial profits every year. Aashka’s triumphant journey in the business world has overshadowed her achievements in acting, making her established in an industry where many struggle to match her financial success.

Source: www.punekarnews.in