Aaron's Company: Uncertainty ahead and uncertain financial situation

investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

AAN is an inefficient business with no real scope for improved performance or significant shareholder returns. The company has been growing modestly but heavily, the business may suffer due to macroeconomic headwinds in the upcoming quarters.

Furthermore, we struggle to see material growth in its target market. With the comfortable interest rate environment we will return to, consumers will have access to far more flexible forms of financing. AAN is essentially only targeted at desperate and other specific scenarios.

Although the business is undervalued, it still shows little relative growth compared to its peers or compared to organic growth.

Company Description

Aaron’s Companies (NYSE:AAN) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company operates through three primary business segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business and Vive. Aaron’s is focused on providing consumers access to high-quality, durable goods such as furniture, appliances, electronics and more.

share price

AAN’s share price performance has been disastrous, with its value falling by more than 60% since 2021. The broader market has struggled during this period, but a big reason for this is AAN’s financial performance.

financial analysis

Aaron’s Company Financial (Capital IQ)

Presented above are AAN’s financial results.

Revenue and commercial factors

AAN’s revenue has grown marginally with a CAGR of +4% since FY17. Growth has been inconsistent with significant pickup following the pandemic. After initial improvement, EBITDA has lagged far behind and business is running flat.

business model

AAN allows customers to lease products with the option to eventually own them. This model attracts customers with limited financial resources or credit problems, helping them access products they could not otherwise purchase. This is the core demographic of AAN, with most others preferring traditional financing facilities (like credit cards, BNPL, etc.).

AAN’s control over financing allows them to offer flexible payment options to suit their customers’ financial situations, which is a better approach for those in difficult situations.

AAN offers a wide range of products from furniture to electronics. This diversification seeks to cater to different customer needs and preferences with the aim of attracting a wider customer base. This has given the company a positive path for growth and store expansion at the national level.

AAN operates a large number of retail stores in the United States and Canada. This wide network is designed to improve brand visibility and reach. In line with the trend of digitalization, AAN has increasingly focused on increasing e-commerce sales, with good success compared to many traditional retailers.

AAN’s business model is attractive, with its key value offering being the breadth and geographic reach of its stock across the US. That said, we don’t see anything unique about the company, and that’s probably partly why its growth has been low. We also attribute its poor growth to the following factors, many of which still remain an issue:

e-commerce – With the rise of online shopping and popularity of e-commerce platforms, consumers are increasingly turning to digital mediums to purchase goods. Although AAN has responded with its own offering, it is likely appealing to its existing customers rather than winning new ones. Its inherently niche focus means that the average consumer is unlikely to be interested. This is likely why AAN has attempted to revive interest through its “GenNext” initiative (improving the store experience through re-engineering stores).

financing options – The past decade has seen the democratization of access to credit, with household debt balances increasing due to record-low interest rates. With this access, consumers are discouraged from using AAN’s services. Why limit yourself to AAN stock when you can buy anywhere on credit? This has led AAN to a niche, with its main focus being only individuals with bad credit.

market saturation – In some areas, particularly urban areas, the market has probably reached saturation, with many conventional and lease-to-own options. This saturation limits the AAN’s ability to expand.

Regulatory Challenges – Regulatory changes, particularly related to lending and consumer finance, may create challenges for AANs. Regulators are regularly cracking down on what they consider exploitative measures, such as payday loans several years ago. Although we do not suggest that AAN is doing anything untoward, regulatory changes or scandals could easily force AAN into an uncomfortable position.

margin

Margin (Capital IQ)

AAN’s margins were on an upward trend in the lead-up to the pandemic, although this has pulled back completely since FY22. Company margins are closely linked to the level of demand and consumer confidence in the economy, which contributes to the underlying cyclicality. We do not expect this trend to subside and hence margin growth in the future will be linked to revenue growth.

On a normalized basis, we suspect the company will post EBITDA-M of 11.5%-13.5%, with upside and downside depending on volatility and recession.

quarterly results

AAN’s recent performance was strong but now it is showing signs of a huge slowdown. Top-line revenue growth over the last four quarters was +32.5%, +21.5%, (13.1)% and (11.4)%. Additionally, margins remain at FY22 lows, although they are still declining.

In our view, the company’s deteriorating financial performance is attributable to the current macroeconomic environment. With increased interest rates and inflation, consumers are being forced to reduce spending, especially discretionary and big-ticket, as the cost of living continues to rise. Products provided by AAN fall into this category, particularly furniture and appliances. There is an argument to suggest that LTOs may benefit from this, as consumers lose the ability to purchase directly. We argue against this because after a decade of rapid credit expansion, consumers have shifted more toward credit card use. Its target demographic would be prevented from logically linking their liabilities with LTO.

We expect conditions to remain difficult and economic decline to remain likely in the coming quarters. This will only increase the impact on AAN and is likely to increase the rate of write-offs.

Here are the highlights from its most recent quarter:

Revenues at both Aaron’s Business and BrandSmart declined year-over-year due to the broader market environment.

Aaron’s business is struggling with small lease portfolio sizes, low lease renewal rates, low exercise of early purchase options and low retail sales. The business is essentially in loss on every front.

E-commerce and “GenNext Store” penetration remains strong, supporting the modernization of its business and securing its long-term growth story.

Provision for lease merchandise write-off due to lease decision enhancements was 6.1% (7.5% PY). It is under control, although we see that the risks associated with it are beginning to increase.

32+ day non-renewal rates have increased, primarily due to general seasonal trends

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

AAN has a clean balance sheet. The company’s ND/EBITDA ratio is 1.9x, which is a sustainable level. Despite this, management has taken profits to reduce its interest costs, allowing for better cash returns.

FCF has been broadly strong, tracking in line with margin growth. The nature of its services means the company is unlikely to run into liquidity issues as long as it continues to make its strong leasing decisions.

AAN has come up with an average ROE, which suggests that returns on cash reinvestment are not highly attractive for shareholders. We would therefore like to see an increase in distributions and a moderation in capex.

Return on Equity (Capital IQ)

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street’s consensus view on the years ahead.

Analysts are projecting its modest growth to continue with a CAGR of +3% in FY27F. In combination with this, margins are expected to be broadly in line with FY20 levels.

In our view these assumptions seem reasonable. Management’s store expansion strategy and increased e-commerce penetration should allow LSD growth. Furthermore, the margin assumption appears reasonable given the limited normalized trading data, although we suspect it may be higher with e-commerce.

industry analysis

Homefurnishing Retail Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of AAN’s growth and profitability to its industry average, as defined by Seeking Alpha (6 companies).

AAN performs poorly compared to its peers. The company’s revenue and profitability growth has lagged the industry, reflecting a trend away from the use of its service compared to its competitors. It appears that AAN is losing market share to the traditional model.

Additionally, the company operates at lower-than-average margins, reflecting strong competition and customer acquisition costs. Additionally, the business benefits disproportionately from traditional production-scale models that allow substantial economies of scale.

Evaluation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

AAN is currently trading at 4x LTM EBITDA and 6x NTM EBITDA. This is roughly in line with its short historical average.

AAN is currently trading at a ~88% discount to its peers on an LTM EBITDA basis and a ~65% discount to its peers on an NTM P/E basis. In our view this discount reflects its competitive position with below-average costs and margins. The company’s alternative business model allows for good cash returns and competitive advantage, but its attractiveness does not appear to be very high.

In our view, AAN’s valuation does not look very attractive. The company is likely undervalued given the size of the discount, but it is not an attractive value. Its growth is mediocre and it lags behind its competitors. The business faces the same cyclicality risk but is highly exposed to it through potential write-offs.

Investors can see the value through its cash generation, which allows for a current yield of ~5% and a historical average of ~3%.

Main risks with our thesis

The risks of our current thesis are:

Successful market share growth through e-commerce and GenNext stores.

Expanding the customer base (say through broader product offerings).

Economic recession is impacting consumer spending

Regulatory changes affecting business operations

Market share is declining due to online competition.

final thoughts

AAN is an “okay” business, with no standout features and nothing that screams “invest in me.” The company’s growth trajectory is spot-on, with ample runway across the US to expand its footprint. E-commerce provides modernization with good penetration (although we suspect not in new markets).

We believe this will help reduce expenses as the company faces headwinds in the current macroeconomic environment. We should highlight that some people believe this is a disadvantage due to other financing options being closed, but we see this as a small offset.

Overall, AAN is likely slightly undervalued, but not attractive enough to merit a buy rating.

