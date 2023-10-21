AAR and MTU Maintenance extend Pratt & Whitney PW2000 aircraft engine parts supply agreement

WOOD DALE, Illinois, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has signed a multi-year contract extension. With MTU Maintenance, the global market leader in customized solutions for aero engines, Pratt & Whitney supplies parts for PW2000 engines.

This fourth extension marks the continuation of the AAR-MTU contract that originally began in 2009. Under the agreement, AAR supplies material for the PW2000 engine program at MTU’s facility in Hanover, Germany. This partnership significantly streamlines logistics processes and creates cost efficiencies for MTU Maintenance’s customers.

“The last 15 years have shown us that AAR is a reliable partner, helping us to provide our customers with optimized and cost-effective material solutions,” said Torben Lohse, director of purchasing at MTU Maintenance Hanover. “I look forward to continuing this successful partnership for years to come.”

“AAR is thrilled to continue supporting valued customer MTU on PW2000 engines,” said Christine Bognar, AAR’s PW2000 product director. “The AAR-MTU relationship is a successful partnership providing mutual benefits, and we look forward to collaborating on the next chapter.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in more than 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair and Engineering, Integrated Solutions and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

