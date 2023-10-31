AAPL’s share price has fallen 11% since the company’s last earnings report in August, losing more than $400B in market capitalization. The decline comes just days before Apple’s next earnings report on Thursday.

A new report says this is the first time in eight years that the company’s stock price has declined between WWDC and its fiscal Q4 earnings report…

WSJ Notice how unusual this is.

The value of the world’s largest company by market value has declined significantly in the last three months. […] This is hardly a typical change given the fact that the company has long used the fall season to launch its biggest products each year, including new iPhones.

There are several potential factors behind investors’ concern about the company’s future. One of them is the growing diplomatic dispute between the US and China, of which Apple has found itself a victim. The company may also get caught in the conflict between China and Taiwan.

The world was also taken by surprise by Huawei’s re-emergence as an iPhone competitor, which hurt Apple’s sales within the country.

To make matters worse, Apple’s old China-based rival Huawei has made a comeback. The company launched a new smartphone called the Mate 60 Pro in September, which is reportedly capable of delivering 5G speeds, although US sanctions will prevent the company from getting the chips needed for such a feat.

Some investors may also be concerned about the Google antitrust case, which could end the search giant’s huge annual payments to Apple for being the default search engine on iPhones and other devices.

That fear is probably misguided. As we noted earlier this month, although the payment becomes a Very A substantial portion of Apple’s overall profits, it’s likely that the iPhone maker will be able to replace most of it through similar deals with others.

What the stock price will do after this week’s earnings report will partly depend on the quarter’s results — which will reflect launch sales of the iPhone 15 line-up — but also on whether the company meets its holiday quarter expectations. What to say about.

However, that will depend on how much information Apple shares about iPhone sales trends in the company’s fiscal first quarter ending in December. The recently concluded period included only one week of iPhone 15 sales […] Wall Street is expecting a notable increase, as currently, iPhone revenues are expected to increase 6.4% year over year in the December quarter, compared to a 2.7% gain in the September quarter. FactSet Estimates. “Apple’s Q1 results generally dictate the strength of the iPhone cycle,” Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi wrote in a note to clients last week.

So far, the market doesn’t seem to be impressed with the new Macs announced last night.

