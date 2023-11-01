AAPL Q4 2023: Analysts optimistic despite warnings and signals

Tomorrow will be AAPL’s Q4 2023 earnings announcement, at a time when hardware revenues are falling, and Apple itself has warned investors to expect big year-over-year declines in iPad and Mac sales.

While Apple suggested last quarter might not beat the previous quarter’s $81.8B revenue, and there have been signs that all is not well with iPhone sales, analysts appear optimistic…

Yahoo! finance Reports consensus revenue expectation of $84.18B. While this will be well below the record $90.15B recorded in the same quarter last year, it will be up from $81.8B in the previous quarter.

Apple made record earnings last year, while Mac revenue grew 25.4% year over year. This was largely driven by the elimination of supply constraints, which led to an increase in sales during the quarter.

As CFO Luca Maestri warned in the last earnings call, the same factors are now poised to hurt Apple this year, compared to a peak quarter.

We expect our September quarter year-on-year revenue performance to be similar to the June quarter, assuming the macroeconomic outlook will not worsen from what we are estimating today for the current quarter. Foreign exchange will remain unfavorable, and we expect a negative impact of more than 2 percent on revenues year-over-year. We expect year-over-year performance for iPhone and Services to accelerate from the June quarter. Additionally, we expect both Mac and iPad revenues to decline by double digits year-over-year, especially due to tougher comparisons on the Mac. For both products, we experienced supply disruptions from factory closures in the June quarter a year ago and were able to meet significant demand in the September quarter a year ago.

At the time, Apple was optimistic about the initial revenue of the iPhone 15, but there have since been signs that sales may be down from the iPhone 14 line-up – especially in China.

However, despite this, analysts expect quarter-on-quarter growth, and they still consider the stock a solid bet. To date, stock recommendations are tracked by 38 analysts Yahoo!Of them, 11 rated AAPL a “strong buy”, 21 a “buy”, six a “hold” and none a “sell”.

The consensus target for the stock price is $187.73, while today’s price at the time of writing is $171.40.

We’ll be sure to bring you full coverage of tomorrow’s financials and earnings call.

Photo: Artem Sepagin/Unsplash

